The DeForest girls tennis team closed out the 2020 regular season at home against Portage on Oct. 1.
The Norskies and Warriors played to a 5-5 tie.
The Lady Norskies finished the regular season 2-4-2 in duals.
Samantha Fuchs got DeForest off to a great start at No. 1 singles. She shut out Ane Arocena Blanco 6-0, 6-0.
Portage earned its first win at No. 2 singles, as Britta McKinnon defeated Ashley Hegarty 7-5, 6-1.
Kaiya Hegarty got the Lady Norskies back on the wining track at No. 3 singles. She outlasted Riley Wood, 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 4 singles, Portage’s Makenna Bisch took care of Grace Galbraith 6-1, 6-1.
Annie Manzi had the third win for DeForest at No. 5 singles. She held on for a 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 victory over Izzy Krueger.
The Warriors’ Kylie Owens beat the Norskies’ Evi Weinstock 6-0, 6-2 at No. 6 singles.
The Lady Norskies’ Morgan Hahn rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 win over Allison Kallungi at No. 7 singles.
Portage got back-to-back wins from Hannah Kallungi and Ruby Atkinson at No. 8 and 9 singles, respectively. Kallungi came from behind to beat Lex Finley 4-6, 6-2, 1-0, while Atkinson held off Emily Shields 6-4, 3-6, 1-0.
The dual ended in a tie after DeForest’s Ellee Bierman beat Emily Brees 6-3, 6-0.
The Lady Norskies opened the WIAA Division 2 postseason with the Badger Subsectional this past Monday. Results will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
The Oconomowoc sectional is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 7.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA state meet has been moved from Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison to Lake Geneva Tennis Club. The state tournament will be held Oct. 15-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.