The DeForest girls tennis team closed out the 2020 regular season at home against Portage on Oct. 1.

The Norskies and Warriors played to a 5-5 tie.

The Lady Norskies finished the regular season 2-4-2 in duals.

Samantha Fuchs got DeForest off to a great start at No. 1 singles. She shut out Ane Arocena Blanco 6-0, 6-0.

Portage earned its first win at No. 2 singles, as Britta McKinnon defeated Ashley Hegarty 7-5, 6-1.

Kaiya Hegarty got the Lady Norskies back on the wining track at No. 3 singles. She outlasted Riley Wood, 6-4, 6-3.

At No. 4 singles, Portage’s Makenna Bisch took care of Grace Galbraith 6-1, 6-1.

Annie Manzi had the third win for DeForest at No. 5 singles. She held on for a 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 victory over Izzy Krueger.

The Warriors’ Kylie Owens beat the Norskies’ Evi Weinstock 6-0, 6-2 at No. 6 singles.

The Lady Norskies’ Morgan Hahn rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 win over Allison Kallungi at No. 7 singles.

Portage got back-to-back wins from Hannah Kallungi and Ruby Atkinson at No. 8 and 9 singles, respectively. Kallungi came from behind to beat Lex Finley 4-6, 6-2, 1-0, while Atkinson held off Emily Shields 6-4, 3-6, 1-0.

The dual ended in a tie after DeForest’s Ellee Bierman beat Emily Brees 6-3, 6-0.

The Lady Norskies opened the WIAA Division 2 postseason with the Badger Subsectional this past Monday. Results will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.

The Oconomowoc sectional is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA state meet has been moved from Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison to Lake Geneva Tennis Club. The state tournament will be held Oct. 15-17.

