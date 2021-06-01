The DeForest prep baseball team garnered three Badger North Conference wins last week to put itself in a solid position to win a title.
The Norskies got going with a 12-4 victory over host Sauk Prairie on May 25.
Last Saturday, DeForest swept a doubleheader with visiting Beaver Dam. The Norskies earned wins of 9-2 and 4-2.
The Norskies are an impressive 13-2 this spring. They lead the Badger North with a 9-2 mark, while Baraboo (7-4) and Waunakee (6-3) are second and third.
DeForest will close out the regular season with home games against Mount Horeb (June 3, 5 p.m.), Sauk Prairie (June 7, 5 p.m.) and Stevens Point (June 9, 11 a.m.).
DeForest 12 Sauk Prairie 4
The Norskies pounded out 17 hits in the win over Sauk Prairie, but trailed for most of the game.
DeForest scored its first run in the top of the first inning, but the Eagles took the lead with a three-run rally in the bottom of the third.
Trailing 4-1, the Norskies erupted for 11 runs in the top of the sixth.
Mason Kirchberg went 4-for-5 with three RBIS and two runs to lead DeForest at the plate. He had a home run for the fifth straight game.
Logan Engeseth had three hits for the Norskies, while Ryan Buschmann, Cal Olson and Nolan Hawk added two each.
Kirchberg, Josh Jansen and Engeseth all pitched for DeForest and combine for seven strikeouts and nine walks. Kirchberg earned the win.
DeForest 9 Beaver Dam 2
Keagon Kaufmann and Hawk combined on a five-hit gem in the first game of the doubleheader. Kaufmann, who had three strikeouts and two walks, pitched the first five innings and earned the win.
The Norskies’ offense got rolling with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Both teams scored two runs in the third frame.
DeForest took control of the game with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Norskies added an insurance run in the sixth.
Kase Reierson, who had a home run, and Kirchberg both had three hits in the win, while Engeseth and Buschmann chipped in two each.
DeForest 4 Beaver Dam 2
DeForest took over sole possession of first place with the win in the second game of the doubleheader.
The Norskies had another great pitching performance, as Justin Hausser and Kirchberg combined on a four-hitter. Hausser, who had seven strikeouts and a walk, picked up the win, while Kirchberg earned the save.
DeForest opened with a run in the top of the first inning. The Norskies added runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh frames.
Beaver Dam scored both of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Hausser matched his great pitching with an outstanding game at the plate. He was 3-for-4 with two solo home runs.
Kirchberg and Kaufmann both finished with two hits.