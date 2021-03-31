The DeForest girls swim team closed out its abbreviated regular-season schedule with a dominate performance in Lodi on March 23.
The visiting Norskies dominated the meet from start to finish on their way to a 127-43 victory.
“It was a solid final dual meet for us, and a nice win to end our regular season,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “We had several girls taper for this meet since we don’t have a conference or JV Conference meet to rest for. We had some great time drops from that group and I’m really happy to see them finish on a high note. The girls who will be competing at sectionals had an opportunity to swim some different events from the rest of the year. It was nice to see them compete in different races.”
DeForest kicked off the dual in style, as Jessica Camarato, Carly Oosterhof, Danika Tyler and Gabby Pertzborn won the 200-yard medley relay. They had a time of 2 minutes, 2.28 seconds, while Oliva Miller, Samantha Casper, Valarie Berkley and Ella Wilson were third (2:14.99).
The momentum carried over into the 200 freestyle, as Joss Hoffman (2:06.44), Ava Boehning (2:09.64) and Maddie Chrisinger (2:22.81) swept the top three spots.
The Lady Norskies’ Jenna Willis (2:32.19) was the runner-up in the 200 individua medley, while Berkley (2:33.81) and Tyler (2:42.95) followed in third and fourth place.
Oosterhof (:26.18) touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle, while Jillian Starin (:29.03) came in second. Teammate Sarah Hill (:29.76) swam her way to fourth place.
DeForest dominated the 100 butterfly with Berkley (1:07.09), Pertzborn (1:12.68) and Willis (1:16.01) claiming the top three spots.
The Norskies picked up another sweep in the 100 freestyle, thanks to the efforts of Oosterhof (:57.15), Camarato (1:00.96) and Chrisinger (1:03.29).
The momentum kept building for DeForest after Miller (5:53.0), Pertzborn (5:56.83) and Tyler (6:29.34) swept the 500 freestyle.
Ava Boehning, Hoffman, Willis and Miller took top honors in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.58), while Chrisinger, Starin, Ava Johnson and Berkley were third (2:01.18).
DeForest pulled off one last sweep in the 100 backstroke after great races by Boehning (1:05.70), Camarato (1:08.07) and Hill (1:15.02).
In the 100 breaststroke, the Norskies had Hoffman (1:15.19), Miller (1:21.56) and Starin (1:24.04) place third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke.
“Senior Jillian Starin had really nice swims in both of her individual events,” Engelhardt said. “She swam season-best times in both the 50 free and 100 breaststroke. In a shortened season it was nice to see her finish with some nice swims.”
DeForest closed the meet with a win by Boehning, Camarato, Tyler and Hoffman in the 400 freestyle relay (4:00.40), while Willis, Pertzborn, Starin and Oosterhof were second (4:08.61).
The Norskies took part in the WIAA Jefferson Sectional this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
The state meet is set for April 6 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.