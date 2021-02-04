After cramming nine games into the first few weeks of the season, the DeForest girls basketball team got a bit of a break last week. The Norskies had just one game.
In their lone game on Jan. 28, the Lady Norskies tripped up Mount Horeb 59-51 at the Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
“Mt. Horeb decided to play a box and one defense, guarding Jaelyn Derlein and zoning the rest of the players on the floor,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “We have talked about attacking various gimmick defenses, but you never know exactly how other teams will scheme until the game begins. We responded by playing our style and asking our guards to be more aggressive.”
The Norskies were scheduled to play at Watertown Luther Prep on Jan. 26, but the game was postponed due to bad weather.
“It was nice to have some additional practice time, to allow for us to learn,” Schwenn said. “That has been one of the challenges of a condensed season, in that we are learning on the run and a lot of our teaching takes place in game.”
The win over their Badger North Conference rivals pushed the Lady Norskies to 7-3 overall. The win snapped a two-game losing streak.
The Norskies had a solid first half and led the Vikings 24-22 at halftime.
DeForest picked up the pace offensively in the second half and put away Mount Horeb with a 35-29 outburst.
Grace Roth had a big offensive night for the Lady Norskies. She finished with a team-high 19 points.
Maci Bartels poured in 16 points for DeForest, while Rylan Oberg added 13. Jaelyn Derlein chipped in eight points.
“I thought Maci Bartels really stepped up and had her best game of the year,” Schwenns aid. “Maya Pickhardt also handled our ball screen defense really well. We moved Grace around to stretch their defense and she shot the ball very efficiently.”
Morgan Hahn and Roth both grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Oberg finished with five.
Hahn also led the Lady Norskies with four assists, while Natalie Compe and Roth led the defense with three steals each.
Julia Magnuson came away with a team-high 14 points for Mount Horeb, while Emily Wallace contributed 12.
The Norskies will close out the regular season on Feb. 4. They will take on Monona Grove at 5:45 p.m. at the Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
DeForest has received a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and will face second-seeded Verona in Baraboo at 8 p.m. on Feb. 12.
