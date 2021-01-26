Coastal Carolina University, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Kayla Doucette, Marine Science Major, Dean's List

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Elizabeth Horner, High Honors List

Georgi Stafslien, Honors List

Ryan Ramminger, Honors List

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Emma Dreischmeier, High Honor Roll, School of Pharmacy

Emily Erpenbach, High Honor Roll, School of Pharmacy

Madeline Oie, High Honor Roll, School of Pharmacy

Julia Atkinson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Elizabeth Barske, School of Business, Dean's List

Max Bashel, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Cole Bayer, School of Business, Dean's List

Mikayla Beckman, School of Education, Dean's List

Brenna Bernards, School of Business, Dean's List

Gavin Bovre, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Kelsey Brasel, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Isabelle Dreischmeier, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Ashlyn Erpenbach, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Andrew Flores, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Giselle Garduno-Nunez, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Isabel Hernandez White, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Benjamin Jaccard, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Logan Kvalo, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Sarah Langdon, School of Education, Dean's List

Alyssa Laufenberg, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Alexandra Maniscalco, School of Education, Dean's List

Samuel Neuman, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Joel Nitz, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Kyle Owens, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Eliot Pickhardt, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Kaylee Sadeghpour-Hess, School of Business, Dean's List

Sydney Schaeffer, School of Education, Dean's List

Florina Slevoaca, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List

Noah Stewart, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Joshua Thurber, School of Business, Dean's List

Lilia Tisch, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List

Sarina Vang, School of Education, Dean's List

Jordan VonBehren, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List

Willow Williams, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Jake Yandre, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Kaitlyn Younger, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List

Load comments