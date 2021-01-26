Coastal Carolina University, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Kayla Doucette, Marine Science Major, Dean's List
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
Elizabeth Horner, High Honors List
Georgi Stafslien, Honors List
Ryan Ramminger, Honors List
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Emma Dreischmeier, High Honor Roll, School of Pharmacy
Emily Erpenbach, High Honor Roll, School of Pharmacy
Madeline Oie, High Honor Roll, School of Pharmacy
Julia Atkinson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Elizabeth Barske, School of Business, Dean's List
Max Bashel, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Cole Bayer, School of Business, Dean's List
Mikayla Beckman, School of Education, Dean's List
Brenna Bernards, School of Business, Dean's List
Gavin Bovre, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Kelsey Brasel, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Isabelle Dreischmeier, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Ashlyn Erpenbach, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Andrew Flores, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Giselle Garduno-Nunez, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Isabel Hernandez White, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Benjamin Jaccard, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Logan Kvalo, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Sarah Langdon, School of Education, Dean's List
Alyssa Laufenberg, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Alexandra Maniscalco, School of Education, Dean's List
Samuel Neuman, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Joel Nitz, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Kyle Owens, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Eliot Pickhardt, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Kaylee Sadeghpour-Hess, School of Business, Dean's List
Sydney Schaeffer, School of Education, Dean's List
Florina Slevoaca, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List
Noah Stewart, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Joshua Thurber, School of Business, Dean's List
Lilia Tisch, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
Sarina Vang, School of Education, Dean's List
Jordan VonBehren, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
Willow Williams, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
Jake Yandre, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Kaitlyn Younger, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List
