The DeForest prep wrestling team had a successful ending to its abbreviated regular season last Saturday. The Norskies came away with two wins at the Baraboo Quadrangular.
DeForest opened the day with a 36-28 victory over Monona Grove-McFarland. It was their second win over the Silver Eagles this season.
The Norskies squared off against Badger North Conference rival Baraboo in the second round. The Thunderbirds escaped with a 37-30 victory.
DeForest ended the day on a high note, as the Norskies thwarted Cedarburg 51-21.
“It means a lot to come away with some wins,” DeForest coach Tyler Rauls said. “The guys have been working really hard in practice, so it was great to see these results.”
The Norskies finished the regular season 3-3 in duals.
“It was a short regular season, but we set a goal of not having a losing record in duals and we did that,” Rauls said. “I’m happy for the guys.”
DeForest will be at the WIAA Division 1 Beaver Dam Regional this Saturday. The Norskies will be joined by Beaver Dam, Monona Grove-McFarland, Portage, Oregon, Stoughton and Sun Prairie.
“We have to put in the work in practice and get ready for Saturday,” Rauls said. “It is going to be a different postseason, but we can only control what we do.”
Mukwonago will host the sectional on Feb. 6, while the state tournament will be held Feb. 13 in Kaukauna.
DeForest 36 Monona Grove3 28
Jack Barske (220 pounds) and Tucker Schmidt (132) came away with pins to lead the Norskies to the win over Monona Grove.
Barske opened the dual by pinning Guenther Switzer in 1 minute, 45 seconds, while Schmidt took care of Blare Wood in 1:32.
After the win by Barske, Monona Grove-McFarland tied the dual when Kristian Schlicht pinned Jagger Lokken in 51 seconds.
DeForest’s Logan Ohrt and Lucas Evans received forfeits at 106 and 113, respectively. There was a double forfeit at 120.
Silver Eagle 126-pounder Jaden Denman defeated Otis Crawford 11-4.
After the pin by Schmidt, Monona Grove-McFarland picked up momentum with consecutive wins by 138-pounder Brandon Thao, 145-pounder Evan Rettkowski and 152-pounder Zach Gunderson.
Thao edged Luke Barske 6-4, while Rettkowski shut out Jacob Larson 0-0. Gunderson pinned Brody McDowell in 35 seconds to trim DeForest’s lead to 24-22.
The Norskies secured the win when 160-pounder Koby Prellwitz and 170-pounder Brody Hemauer both received forfeits.
In the final head-to-head matchup of the dual, Silver Eagle 182-pounder Elijah Newman pinned Mitch Hahn in 1:59.
The dual concluded with a double forfeit at 195.
Baraboo 37 DeForest 30
DeForest jumped out to a 12-0 lead on the Thunderbirds, but were unable to hold on.
Jack Barske opened the dual by pinning Brian Delgado in 33 seconds, while Lokken followed with a fall in 51 seconds against Michael Byl.
Baraboo tied the dual with back-to-back pins by 106-pounder Oscar Ramirez and 113-pounder Luke Turkington. Ramirez pinned Ohrt in 1:41, while Turkington struck Evans in 1:11.
After a double forfeit at 120, DeForest regained the lead, 18-12, when Crawford pinned Jacob Gaffney in 1:07.
Baraboo went up 22-18 after 132-pounder Connor Goorsky earned a 14-1 major decision over Schmidt and 138-pounder Talan Pichler pinned Luke Barske in 51 seconds.
Larson gave the Norskies their final lead of the dual, 24-22, after pinning Vincent Tikkanen in 2:14.
Baraboo regained the lead for good after 152-pounder Carlos Chavez pinned McDowell in 37 seconds. Teammate Carter Stapleton followed with an 11-8 victory over Prellwitz.
Hemauer pinned Luke Statz in 1:14 for the Norskies’ final win.
At 182, the Thunderbirds’ Bronson Schultz pinned Mitch Hahn in 13 seconds.
There was a double forfeit at 195.
DeForest 51 Cedarburg 21
The Norskies put away the dual with Cedarburg early after opening wins by Jack Barske, Lokken, Ohrt and Evans.
Barske, Lokken and Ohrt received forfeits, while Evans pinned Oliver Grudzinski in 5:31.
After Cedarburg had a forfeit win at 120, Crawford got the Norskies back on track with a fall in 5:26 against Wyatt DeLaCruz.
Schmidt received a forfeit at 132.
Cedarburg 138-pounder Bryce Jankowski pinned Luke Barske in 56 seconds.
DeForest then put the dual away with consecutive wins by Larson, McDowell, Prellwitz, Hemauer and Hahn. McDowell and Hemauer both received forfeits.
Larson pinned Sean Weeden in 1:01, while Prellwitz downed Aaron Pokel 13-6. Hahn pinned Isaac Moburg in 2:35.
Cedarburg received a forfeit at 195 to close out the dual.
