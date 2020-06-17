The long-awaited Home Talent Baseball League season is set to begin July 4. The league recently released the schedule for all sections.
During a normal season, teams would play every team in the section twice, but this season they will play each team once.
The DeForest Deacons are scheduled to face Marshall in a Eastern Section opener on July 4. However, Marshall does not have a team this season, so the Deacons will have a bye.
DeForest will step on the field for the first time on July 5 as they will host Montello at 1 p.m. Montello made the Eastern Section playoffs last season.
The Deacons will hit the road on July 12. They will play in Poynette at 1 p.m.
DeForest will be back at home on July 19. They will entertain Rio at 1 p.m.
Last year’s section runner-up Monona will host DeForest at 1 p.m. on July 26.
The Deacons will host defending Eastern Section champion Sun Prairie on Aug. 1. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.
DeForest will be on the road on Aug. 2. Portage will host the Deacons at 1 p.m.
The Deacons will close out their regular-season home schedule on Aug. 8. They will host Columbus at 1 p.m.
DeForest will close out the regular season on Aug. 16. Cottage Grove will host the Deacons at 1 p.m.
The Eastern Section playoffs will begin on Aug. 23.
For updated schedules and more on the 2020 HTL season visit hometalent.org.
