American Packaging Corporation was recently named “Best of the Best Workplace” by industry source PRINTING United Alliance. APC did not change its methods to win the award this year, but it continued to follow the core values of the company which have allowed it to win the award 12 straight years.
The company operates facilities in Columbus and DeForest. APC has 383 employees between both facilities – 259 in Columbus and 124 in Deforest — and more than 1,200 across the company.
Olga Mendez, Director of Human Resources for American Packaging Corporation, said a human approach of recognizing people and acting like a family are the keys.
“As a company, we have the same concerns as other companies,” she said. “We continue to really focus on the lessons we have learned and try to think of different options and opportunities. An integral part of our company culture of innovation. Employees are people first. We emphasize that we are a family.”
Mendez summed up the philosophy by remembering workers usually go home to a family dinner table. “We think about the family conversation around the dinner table. We want to be a positive topic of conversation,” she said.
Mendez said employee retention is an important part of the equation.
“My belief is the best retention efforts start with helping to educate employees,” she said. “How do you make them feel? In our diversity training we talk about human kindness. People don’t leave an organization, they leave their managers. Everyone wants to be appreciated and connected.
“Wisconsin has a lot of manufacturing competitors. It’s not an employer’s choice but an employee’s choice,” she added.
In the company release on the award, it said “American Packaging Corporation (APC) is committed to creating a superior workplace that delivers the total package as it seeks to hire various positions in packaging, manufacturing and more.”
Mendez said talent acquisition is an area where the company stands out. Sign-on bonuses and employee referral bonuses are a part of the package. Flexibility on shifts and stipends for those who commute long distances are other options the company can use.
“It comes down to how we treat people and focusing on the company, the family, and the culture,” Mendez said. “I don’t think anything is off the table today.”
In the interview process, APC allows prospective employees to tour the plant and allows them to understand that opportunities for growth and promotion exist. “we try to be more proactive and strategic. We build that model into the interview process,” Mendez said.
Mendez said another key is make sure the line supervisors are empowered to help employees on a human level. “We want supervisors to give employees a chance to decompress and to allow the employee to be part of the solution. Many times they just want to be heard.”
The company release said “To help stand out in what economists have coined The Great Resignation, APC is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus that will be paid in $1,500 increments with the completion of the first 90 days, and then again at the six-month mark.”
The company currently has pre-press operator, laminator operator, and press utility operator positions open in DeForest and Columbus. A pre-press operator has the essential duties and responsibilities include preparing and staging press and laminator jobs, retrieving and preparing cylinders for press runs and cleaning the cylinders to store them. A laminator operator has the essential duties and responsibilities include operating and troubleshooting laminators, and managing process records and data while adhering to established quality standards. A press utility operator has the essential duties and responsibilities include assisting in daily operations of the Rotogravure press. Material handlers and entry-level positions are also available.
The company’s longstanding success is fueled from the inside out, a true testament to its 1,200 employees across five Centers of Excellence in the United States. All full-time employees are eligible to participate in APC’s competitive health, dental and vision insurance. APC also offers short-term and long-term disability, life and other insurance, including a 401(k) plan and match, as well as a profit-sharing contribution.
APC stands by a competitive salary, paid time off in addition to 11 paid holidays. Employees can also take advantage of a tuition reimbursement program and internal advancement opportunities that are designed to help you grow your career.
“Our strategy has always been, going back to my father’s days and my brother’s leadership days, to focus on having the very best people you can find and treating them like family,” American Packaging Corporation CEO Peter Schottland said. “We’re looking to add to that family — and that starts with finding individuals with a passion for innovation and excellence with a company that delivers on our core values in everything we do.”
Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Independently owned, APC is committed to innovation, sustainability and customer delight from a talented family of packaging professionals. Today, APC operates five Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,200 talented, motivated professionals, including nationwide sales reps and field technical support