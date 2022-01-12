The Ice Age Nordic ski teams traveled to Wausau for the Snekkevik Classical races with 14 teams from around the state. The 6.4k Classical High School girls’ race was won by Fran Peterson from Chippewa Valley Nordic.
Lodi’s Norah Lee placed 24th, followed by Emily Whyte in 35th and Amelia Heider in 36th. Carla Schwitters(41st) and Alexi Walker (53rd) rounded out the top five scorers. The girls’ team finished seventh overall. Coach Fanney commented, “This was a tough race for all the girls and we learned some lessons going forward. This was only their second race of the season and the first Classical race”.
In the boys’ race, Todd Niles placed 30th, followed by Sam Clepper in 45th and Nathan Ducat in 57th. Troy Niles (60th), Nolan Feasel(61st) and Jonah Barden(70th) completed the scoring for the boys’ team, which finished 11th overall. Coach Fanney said, “The overall speed of our skiers was very good, but they are competing against some incredibly fast boys. The winners were skiing at just under World Cup speeds.”
In the girls’ middle school 3.5k race, Emily Berger finished 4th overall and just 15 seconds behind the winner. Adrienne Bakken took 28th and Ava Berger(34th) as the girls finished fifth overall in team scoring.
The boys middle school team featured Andrew Berger finishing 18th, Levi Tonn 35th and Isaiah Birgrem 44th.
The ski teams were scheduled to head to Madison and Elver Park for a 5.5k Skate Race on Tuesday, Jan.11, and then Lapham Peak State Park on Saturday, Jan.15 for another round of skate races.