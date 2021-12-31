Community and senior center events mberglund mberglund Author email Dec 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DeForest Senior and Community Center programsTuesday, Jan. 4 – 9:15 a.m. Tranquil Tuesday yoga, 9:30 scratch art, Noon carefree creative coloring.Wednesday Jan. 5 – 9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong, DVD chair exercise, nail clinic, pool, 10 a.m. DVD chair yoga, 11:30 card recycling, strength training for women.Thursday, Jan. 6 – 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead.Friday, Jan. 7 – 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, chess, strength training for women.Monday, Jan. 10 9:15 a.m. DVD chair exercise, pool, 10 DVD chair yoga, 11:30 Euchre.Tuesday, Jan. 11 9:15 a.m. Tranquil Tuesday yoga, 9:30 scratch art, 11 Bridge.Wednesday, Jan. 12 9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong, DVD chair exercise, nail clinic, pool, 10 a.m. DVD chair yoga, 11:30 card recycling, strength training for women.Thursday, Jan. 13 9:15a.m. Thoughtful Thursday yoga, 10 Grief support, 11:30 prize lunch, 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, 12:15 p.m. Bingo.Friday, Jan. 14 9:30 a.m. Dragonwood Readers Book Club, 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, chess, strength training for women.Monday, Jan. 17 9:15 a.m. DVD chair exercise, pool, 10 DVD chair yoga, RSVP Helping Hands, 11:30 Euchre.Tuesday, Jan. 18 9:15 a.m. Tranquil Tuesday yoga, 9:30 scratch art, 10 Fourth Tuesday forum, Noon carefree creative coloring.Wednesday, Jan. 19 9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong, DVD chair exercise, nail clinic, pool, 10 a.m. DVD chair yoga, 11:30 card recycling, strength training for women.Thursday, Jan. 20 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead.Friday, Jan. 21 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, chess, strength training for women.Monday, Jan. 24 9:15 a.m. DVD chair exercise, pool, 10 DVD chair yoga, 11:30 Euchre.Tuesday, Jan. 25 9:15 a.m. Tranquil Tuesday yoga, 9:30 scratch art, Noon carefree creative coloring.Wednesday, Jan. 26, 9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong, DVD chair exercise, nail clinic, pool, 10 a.m. DVD chair yoga, 11:30 card recycling, strength training for women, 12:30 p.m. Knit wits.Thursday, Jan. 27 9:15 a.m. Thoughtful Thursday yoga, 11:30 a.m. Birthday celebration, Sheepshead, 12:15 p.m. Bingo.Friday, Jan. 28 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, chess, strength training for women. 1 p.m. Memory café.Monday, Jan. 31 9:15 a.m. DVD chair exercise, pool, 10 DVD chair yoga, 11:30 Euchre. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Weisbrod hits 1,000-point mark, Norskies fall in showdown of ranked boys' hoops teams DeForest hires new administrator, finance director Windsor man arrested for reckless endangerment after firing .50 cal pistol in bedroom DeForest's Fuchs named 2021 NACC Women's Tennis Player of the Year Thin ice on Lake Puckaway Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin