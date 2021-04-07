The DeForest prep football team continued its hot start under new coach Aaron Mack with its second lopsided victory of the alternate spring season.
The Norskies used a big second half to throttle host Janesville Parker 34-7.
DeForest is off to a 2-0 start this spring and has won 16 straight games. The Norskies have outscored their first two opponents 90-14.
Unlike in the opening week against Janesville Craig, when they scored 56 points in the first half, the Norskies had a slow start to Week 2.
DeForest managed just seven points in the first half last Friday.
The lone touchdown of the first half came on special teams. DeForest’s Deven Magli returned a punt 34 yards for a touchdown.
Jagger Lokken added the extra-point kick and the Norskies’ led 7-0 at halftime.
DeForest’s offense came to life in the third quarter, thanks to the running of Gabe Finley. He had a pair of touchdowns in the frame.
Finley opened the second-half scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run. The extra-point kick was no good.
Finley added a 6-yard scoring run later in the third quarter. He also ran in the two-point conversion to put DeForest up 21-0.
The Vikings were able to get into the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Garrett Sanwick had an 8-yard touchdown run.
DeForest answered with Finley’s third touchdown of the game. He scored from 12 yards out and Lokken added the extra-point kick.
Magli closed out the scoring after returning an interception 27 yards for a touchdown late in the game.
The Norskies finished the game with 354 yards of offense, including 218 on the ground.
Finley led the charge on offense with 192 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
Quarterback Mason Keyes had a solid game for the Norskies. He finished 7-of-10 passing for 124 yards.
Nolan Hawk had four catches for 48 yards, while Magli finished with two catches for 65 yards.
Trace Grundahl paced DeForest with seven tackles, while Logan Engeseth and Peyton Laufenberg added six each. Laufenberg had a sack, while Magli and Bryce Jacobsen both recorded interceptions.
Janesville Parker finished with 201 yards off offense. DeForest limited the Vikings to 62 yards rushing.
Viking quarterback Sam O’Leary finished the game 12-of-20 passing for 135 yards.
The Norskies will be back at home this Friday. They will host Oregon at 7 p.m.
