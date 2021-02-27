A year after being denied an opportunity play in a WIAA sectional championship game, the DeForest boys basketball team made the most of their shot this season.
The Norskies earned their first trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament after coming from behind to beat Arrowhead 77-69 in Baraboo on Saturday.
DeForest’s only other state appearance in 2012 came in Division 2.
The Norskies held just one lead, 11-8, in the first half and trailed by as many as eight.
Arrowhead had five three-pointers in the first half and led 35-28 at halftime.
DeForest chipped away at the lead at the beginning of the second half and eventually took the lead 58-56 following a three-pointer and two free throws by Max Weisbrod with 7 minutes, 37 seconds remaining.
After Arrowhead briefly tied the game at 58, DeForest took the lead for good on a three-pointer by Trace Grundahl with 6:52 remaining.
With the game hanging in the balance and the Norskies’ clinging to a two-point lead, 71-69, Weisbrod went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final 43 seconds to put it away.
Weisbrod led the Norskies with 33 points.
The Division 1 state tournament will be held on March 6 at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. The seeding for the tournament will take place on Sunday.
For more on the sectional final check in this week’s Times-Tribune.
