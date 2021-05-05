The DeForest boys soccer team closed out its regular-season schedule with a 3-1 victory over host Milton on April 27.
The Norskies finished the alternate fall regular season with a mark of 7-1-1. They won their final two games of the regular season.
DeForest scored the first three goals of the game and never looked back.
Jay Franz opened the scoring for the Norskies 7 minutes, 30 seconds into the contest. Josh Roesel had the assist.
Owen Chambers then scored for DeForest less than three minutes later off an assist by Owen Thoms.
Roesel upped the lead to 3-0 with an unassisted goal at the 31:16 mark.
Milton scored its lone goal of the game 30 seconds later. Joey Leverenz scored off an assist by Braden Borgerding.
DeForest goalie Phillip McCloskey finished the game with three saves, while Hunter Martin had 12 for Milton.
The Norskies have earned a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs and will host either fourth-seeded Lodi or fifth-seeded Madison Country Day in a regional final at 7 p.m. on May 6.
DeForest will host the sectional semifinals and final on May 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.