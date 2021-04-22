Thursday, April 22

Grilled Chicken Apple Salad w/Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries

Wheat Roll

Strawberries

White Cake

MO: No meat, add egg

Friday, April 23

Swedish Meatball

Mashed Potatoes

Broccoli

Wheat Bread

Blushing Pears

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Monday, April 26

Seasoned Baked Cod

Sweet Potato

Baked Beans

French Bread

Strawberries

Ice Cream

MO: Veggie Patty

Tuesday, April 27

Smoked Sausage

Baby Red Potatoes

Sauerkraut

Rye Bread

Pineapple

Coconut Cream Pie

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Wednesday, April 28

MYMEAL MYWAY

Beef Tips

Wheat Noodles

Carrots, Tossed Salad

Wheat Bread

Peaches

Oatmeal Cookie

MO: Veggie Egg Bake

Thursday, April 29

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Croissant

Broccoli/Cauliflower

Applesauce

Cherry Pie

MO: Lettuce w/beans

