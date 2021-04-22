Thursday, April 22
Grilled Chicken Apple Salad w/Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries
Wheat Roll
Strawberries
White Cake
MO: No meat, add egg
Friday, April 23
Swedish Meatball
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli
Wheat Bread
Blushing Pears
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Monday, April 26
Seasoned Baked Cod
Sweet Potato
Baked Beans
French Bread
Strawberries
Ice Cream
MO: Veggie Patty
Tuesday, April 27
Smoked Sausage
Baby Red Potatoes
Sauerkraut
Rye Bread
Pineapple
Coconut Cream Pie
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Wednesday, April 28
MYMEAL MYWAY
Beef Tips
Wheat Noodles
Carrots, Tossed Salad
Wheat Bread
Peaches
Oatmeal Cookie
MO: Veggie Egg Bake
Thursday, April 29
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Croissant
Broccoli/Cauliflower
Applesauce
Cherry Pie
MO: Lettuce w/beans
