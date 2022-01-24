The following fourth, fifth, and sixth graders will move on from their grade level spelling bee to compete in the Harvest virtual spelling bee January 21-30. One winner from Harvest will advance on to participate in the CESA 2 Regional Spelling Bee in February.
(Fourth grade) Nolan Batchelor, Lucia Carini, Zeke Deering, Ainsley Owens, Felicity Rogalla, Keira Ryan, Logan Schwab, Grayson Schwartz, Mirabel Sesing, Kai Simandl, MacKinnley Veeser, Arianna Walker, Vella Zietlow. (Fifth Grade) Elia Carrillo, Luke Denning, Maddie Feldman, Joy Habeck, Lena Harris, Miles Huebsch, Carson Kaste, Greta Leslie, Kaylee Rausch, Brinley Schwenn, Riley Stewart (Sixth Grade) Samantha Bartine, Tabitha Bier, Kenley Brockman.
The following seventh and eighth graders will move on from their grade level spelling bee to compete in the DAMS virtual spelling bee January 21-30: Seth Anderson, Delaney Aulik, Max Austin, Cedona Bertram, Vince Bertram, Leah Colvin, Elliot Colwin, Isabelle Emerson, Aubrey Feldman, Natalie Halpin, Gavin Krumscheid, Vaira McMahan, Mervin Orlowski, Nat Strahm, Aiden Yampolsky.
These 15 students will be taking an online spelling and vocabulary test, and one of them will have the chance to represent us at the CESA 2 Regional Spelling Bee which will be held online on February 22.