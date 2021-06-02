The DeForest girls soccer team had its Badger North Conference title hopes dashed after being shutout 5-0 by visiting Sauk Prairie on May 25.
“We just ran into a very talented team similar to Waunakee,” DeForest coach Tim Esser said. “Their overall talent took us out of our strength, which is our ball movement. Regardless of the outcome, we knew we had to play a higher level team to see where we were at after a couple of lopsided wins. Our goal was to compete at a higher level than we did versus. Waunakee and I felt like we did that to some degree.”
The Norskies did rebound from the loss to defeat Stoughton and Mount Horeb later in the week.
DeForest downed host Stoughton 5-1 in a Badger Conference crossover game on May 27.
“The story of this game was the weather,” Esser said. “It was a cold miserable night and we were just looking to get a W and get to a warm bus.”
The host Norskies then defeated conference rival Mount Horeb 4-1 last Saturday.
“Easily our best overall win of the season,” Esser said. “After watching film the night before from previous games, we realized we weren’t as efficient with the ball as we had been in previous games. The girls get a ton of credit for recognizing this and making the necessary changes against a very good Mount Horeb team.”
The Norskies (8-2-1 overall) are 4-2 in the Badger North Conference and only trail Waunakee (5-0) and Sauk Prairie (5-0) in the standings.
DeForest will close out the regular season with a 7 p.m. Badger North home game against Reedsburg on June 3.
Sauk Prairie 5 DeForest 0
The Norskies were held scoreless for just the second time this season.
The Eagles came away with two goals in the first half. Katelyn Fischnick and Naomi Breunig both scored in the first 28 minutes of the game.
Sauk Prairie tacked on three goals in the second half.
McKayla Paukner scored the first two goals of the second half, while Fishnick picked up her second goal late in the game.
DeForest goalie Meta Fischer had seven saves.
DeForest 5 Stoughton 1
Freshman Rylan Oberg led the way in the win over Stoughton with a pair of goals.
Cerys Ridd, Maya Pickhardt and Kyra Lange each had one goal for DeForest.
Fischer had three saves to secure the victory.
DeForest 4 Mount Horeb 1
DeForest snapped its four-game losing streak to Mount Horeb with its first victory over the Vikings since 2015.
The game was close in the first half, but the Norskies pulled away with three goals in the second half.
Oberg had another huge game for DeForest. She registered the hat trick with three goals.
Grace Kuiper scored the only other goal for the Norskies.
Fischer preserved the win with four saves.