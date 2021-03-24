Village Board candidates on personal drive and the direction of DeForest (extended)

On April 6 half of the trustee positions on the DeForest Village Board will be up for grabs, with six candidates competing for those three seats.
Jeffrey Horn, Anita Brown-Huber, Abigail Lowery, James Simpson, Kelsey Sweet, and Rebecca Witherspoon will be on the ballot, with Lowery the sole competitive incumbent of the race. Village president Jane Cahill Wolfgram is unopposed.
We asked each of the candidates several questions regarding their thoughts on DeForest, how the village relates to its neighbors in the region, local government in the unusual circumstances of the past year, and what challenges may lie ahead. Answers that follow have been edited for space and clarity. Brown-Huber could not be reached for comment.
Horn is a data analyst whose recent political experience has focused largely on regional and state political advocacy, Lowery is a former special education teacher and current stay-at-home mom, Simpson is an transportation engineer and land surveyor who has served with the DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission, Kelsey Sweet is a store manager at Kwik Trip and technical engineer with the Wisconsin Army National Guard who toured through much of 2020 and is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Organizational Sciences from Edgewood College, and Rebecca Witherspoon is an area realtor, travel agent, and part-time school bus driver.
What makes you want to serve on the DeForest Village Board?
JH: I think there are a number of issues facing our community with respect to peoples’ property and their safety and their freedom that I think needs to be maintained. I think they’ve done a good job on the board in the past, but there is some turnover and I think there are some issues facing our community that need someone to stand, to represent our community in those respects.
I’ve played an active role in issues in state politics, or not politics, but issues really, specifically around education and workforce development. And then I also have a background in data science that is more professional, so I have a lot of ability to look at things analytically and build toward useful results when confronted with problems.
AL: I kind of threw my hat in the ring in 2017, partly because I had been watching the last few years before that and there was a period that there were no women on the village board at all and then finally in 2016 Colleen Little joined the board, so when I was thinking about running in 2017, she was the only woman out of seven on the board at that time...I’m the kind of person that instead of complaining, I try to put my money where my mouth is, and so I already had it on my radar to run for the village board, and at the same time I think there were two open seats, which doesn’t happen that often, and I also saw that as a sign to get involved.
What has kind of kept me going is that over the past four years I’ve been having lots of conversations with village residents and I think that’s one of my strong suits, that I listen really well to people—and not just when they approach me, but I go out and solicit their feedback, and I ask them “what are your concerns?” “what are your priorities?” And I did that in 2017, when I ran for re-election in 2019, I’m doing it now, but instead of knocking on doors, because of the health concerns, I have substituted that with making phone calls to voters. And I’m actually reaching more people that way.
I do think back on these conversations and it really helps me hold myself accountable that I’m not making a decision based on my own personal opinion. If I can just go back and look at my notes or draw from my memory on the conversations I’ve had with residents and notice a common theme, like, ‘Oh, residents are really concerned about this…and we’re voting for it right now…’ it tells me that we’re on the right track that I’m voting in a way that a lot of residents would agree with, and that’s the whole reason I’m there.
JS: I have been on the Planning and Zoning Committee for 17 years and doing various other committees with DeForest and the timing is that my daughters are nearly out of high school, so I feel like I have the time to dedicate to being a good village board member...I was concerned about having a couple long-term village board members step down lately and I thought that my experience on Planning and Zoning could help on the village board and I want to learn about the budget a bit more, be able to critique it, and hopefully get to a spot where we can have more roadway improvements and increase our park amenities.
I’ve worked with the Village of DeForest on different committees, including one that is part of Dane County. I’m an engineer and land surveyor and was lucky enough to work in town at a land surveying company for seven years. I feel like I know a lot of the developers in the area and the staff of the village of DeForest, so again, I feel like I would be a good addition to the board and would be able to help continue our community growing in a good direction.
KS: I did student government for my university when I was in college and I actually quite enjoyed it. I was able to learn a lot too in the process, and I like being able to help represent a community—I was a veterans’ senator, so I was able to represent me and my community and go back and present it to the veteran community on campus and to take their ideas and to make sure that decisions are being made on their behalf.
I did student government and I also work at Kwik Trip and we do a lot of community involvement stuff, or at least we try to, so getting to know people around the community and getting to know what is going on around town, donating to food pantries, setting up donations for groups within the community as well, I think that helps me as well and piques my interest—just being more involved in my community that I live in now.
RW: I’m a full-time realtor and a part-time school bus driver here in the DeForest area. And I’m also a small business owner of a travel agency. So I’m familiar with business, I’m familiar with property rights and I’ve been in the community for an extended period of time, I’m familiar with quite a few of the issues, but no, I’m not an expert. But I have a vested interest in my community and making sure it maintains a good culture and making sure that our economic growth continues, and at the same time protecting our environment—the beauty of our environment here—because that is actually a really important feature of our community here. A lot of the people who move here want to maintain the environment, while at the same time they don’t want to live in the big city.
So I’ve got the business background and I have a legal background—I was a legal assistant for civil litigation for many years and then went out on my own as an entrepreneur.
I’ve never run for office before, so I’m going with my gut and what is important to me and what is important to a lot of the folks I know here in town and the issues that are important for them. That is what I am running on. I’m very passionate about making sure that peoples’ voices are actually heard, rather than an agenda being pushed.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for DeForest in the immediate term?
JH: One has to do with property and planning for success. So that means continuing to plan for DeForest to grow, to maintain the property values and lifestyle and infrastructure that we are used to here. The other has to do with safety: DeForest has been very good in the past at funding police to a reasonable level that I think most people in the village feel safe and protected and supported by the police that we do have, so I want to continue that.
And the other one is that one thing that I really think is facing DeForest is violation, or at least encroachment, on individual liberties, especially as an entrepreneur. And in respect to that I would want to be asking a lot of questions of Public Health in Madison and Dane County about how they were generating their statistics and decisions, and how they are controlling communities like ours.
AL: In there shorter term there are a couple issues and one I have been advocating for pretty consistently over the last few years is road maintenance and infrastructure maintenance in general. Partly that is because village residents have expressed concerns to me about the conditions of different streets. I think we are making a lot of progress, for example, in our 2020 budget we increased the road maintenance part of that budget by 7.9%, and so that is really awesome and I really appreciate my fellow trustees and the village staff for working to put that in the budget. And that will help pay off more maintenance in terms of resurfacing, reconstruction, but also crack filling and chip sealing, which is also very important to extend the life of the streets. Infrastructure maintenance is also important because it is one of the essential duties of the village. There’s no way we can have anybody else do it and it is definitely not smart to kick the can down the road. It’s smart to just continue doing maintenance and making sure our streets, our water utilities, our storm water, our sanitary sewer, that is all working properly, because those are the essential functions that village residents really need, even if they’re not constantly thinking about it. They would know if it is not working right.
I would say that, and the other one would be keeping an eye on our tax rate, and making sure that it is reasonable for all of our residents. Something that has been picking up the last couple years is people being concerned with being able to continue to afford living here. I hear it a lot from our older residents who have been living here 20 or more years and they see their property tax bill keeps going up. And I know a lot of that is the school district, but I see that village government can have a role as well and can collaborate more with the school district. If the school district, one year, has to levy a bit more, maybe that’s the year that the village backs off on some of the non-essential projects.
JS: For me it is to continue to keep taxes low and to still fund roadway improvements and to keep our roads running well. And, like I said, I am amazed by our bike trails and that is one of the amenities that brought me to DeForest and I would like to see that continue. I’ve also been part of the Friends of the Yahara River group and I know that it is important for the Yahara River to stay clean and I love that it is accessible by kayak now and I see people using it all the time.
KS: What I think, and what I’ve heard people saying, is taxes and how we are spending that money, and along with that, roads and flooding. We spend a lot of money to add all these cool new things to the community, but when people who aren’t even in flood plains are experiencing flooding and that is causing an issue...especially this past year with COVID, and people being out of work, people may not be able to have that taken care of right away—I think that is a huge issue we should take care of.
RW: Some of the infrastructure has been kind-of sidelined for the past number of years as the community was focusing on bigger projects like renovating and redoing our Fireman’s Park, getting a really nice ball field built out on River Road. We’ve got a city pool being built over at the high school, and there have been a lot of really nice projects being done, but at the same time some of the really important infrastructure has been kind of ignored—not completely—but as our village is growing, and we are one of the fastest, if not the fastest growing village in Dane County as far as my understanding, if we don’t deal with some of our infrastructure issues like our roads and making sure our roads are maintained properly, and actually right now some of them actually need to be redone, then people are not going to want to move here if our infrastructure is not solid.
We have a few areas in town that need upgrading, and we should deal with some drainage and flooding issues. And some of the infrastructure that is older needs to be upgraded and expanded a little bit—just some things like that to maintain a good balance between multi-family versus single-family housing and just making sure that the community is moving in a direction that the people are actually wanting.
What do you think are the most pressing issues for DeForest in the longer term?
JH: I think the long-term issue is really that planning for growth and success, both attracting businesses to our community and planning development in our community—both public development like parks, and private development like housing—to build the kind of community that we’re used to here in DeForest.
AL: I think right now it is considering our future growth and development as a community. Part of it is that literally right now we are updating our comprehensive plan...we have to make a decision, are we going to keep growing out like we are now and sometimes annexing land from surrounding townships and developing on what was previously farmland? Are we going to continue like that, or are we going to get more creative with developing current spaced within the village? Or are we going to consider maybe growing a little bit more vertically? And we definitely have to be careful with that, because I know a lot of people appreciate the small town vibe we have here.
And also we have a lot of wonderful environmental corridors in the village, mostly around the river and there is development going on around the river, the trail and Sunfish Pond, and we have to think if we want to just go with the standard buffer that is required by DNR or do we want a bigger buffer to protect and preserve our great environmental corridors?
Currently, we usually just follow whatever buffer is required by DNR, but if the community wants it, we can make a decision to make a bigger buffer or protect more land than we currently are—protect more mature trees and more wildlife habitat too.
JS: I think it is to continue to work with developers and to find the funding to continue to keep our area growing to, again, handle that improvement and have well-planned growth that is good for the community. I would say that I very much appreciate the parks and the passive recreation as well, including that I think it is important to grow or extend our trail network.
KS: I would like to get more of the younger community involved. I’ve only lived in DeForest for three years, but working with high school students and 18-19 year-olds, they don’t have a huge voice in the community and they want to, so long term, I would like to get them more involved and be a voice for them and see what they want the changes to be in the future.
RW: We’ve got a pretty good balance between multi-family and single-family housing and we’re growing pretty fast, and like I said before, the infrastructure needs to be fixed and maintained properly—rather than sidelined for bigger projects. But in order to maintain the growth that we’re seeing, we need to make sure that our taxes don’t explode to the level where it stops the growth as far as businesses wanting to come. And right now I’m starting to see a little bit of an imbalance there. We need the taxes, because we need to maintain our village, but at the same time we need to encourage continued growth, because we’ve got quite a bit of room to grow.
We want to be inviting for businesses to come, but we need to find a balance on those taxes. On top of that we’ve got pretty high property taxes for folks and right now, that’s kind of hurting some folks. That’s what I’m looking at over the long term, over the next five to 10 years.
How do you balance the village's desire to be attractive to incoming business and development, with a need for sustainable revenue?
JH: I’m opposed to what I see, essentially, as bribing companies to come with things like TIF districts. I know we have some TIF (Tax Increment Financing) districts and they eventually will terminate and will be taxable again, but I’m not looking to create any new tax-deferred incremental districts to lure companies in with that kind of thing. I think we need to provide good infrastructure and quality people--that has to do with the school as well--and talk to them also about the safety of the community.
I think that if the village can do its job properly, of maintaining property and safety and promising them degree of freedom to run their business as they see fit, I think that should be enough of a draw.
AL: We try to not only encourage new businesses to locate here, and develop on land here, bringing in new jobs and tax increment, but we also have some really great businesses that have been here for years that I think our community development director and village government in general…I think we do a good job of having a relationship with those existing businesses, to help them exist, but also if they’re doing really well, and they want to expand, making that possible. And I think that the existing businesses…that’s a huge part of benefitting the tax base in our budget. Those businesses, a lot of them are not in TIF districts, and so if they expand, it is like an automatic addition to our tax base, which really helps the budget, helps residents’ property taxes, and if these businesses have already been here for years, we already have a good relationship with them, they are part of the community and a lot of them give back to local non-profit groups supporting local teams and things like that. It’s just good all around to support those existing businesses and I think we do a great job with that and I want to see us continue with that as well.
And with the newer businesses that are locating in TIF districts, it is making sure if it is a pay-as-you-go that it is very reasonable and that there is plenty of money available to do that, and when the TIF district closes out--and this is the most important thing--that when that tax increment is added, it needs to be an asset to the tax base and the local taxpayers.
JS: As far as commercial growth, I think it is very important to our tax base to continue our commercial growth. I am ok working with our TIF districts, so I think it is good to work with our TIF districts to lure or help companies move to our area.
I would say that I am opposed to direct handouts, but the TIF district is a tool that can lure or have someone move to the area and make a good fit for DeForest and I think it is important that those commercial companies that would come are a good job base—not just that they have assets in the building, but a company that would bring more jobs to the community.
KS: If they are going to be part of the community, they should pay taxes and I think that would take a lot of relief off of the community as well. You probably know that the taxes are increasing and if you’re going to make a profit off here, we should definitely do something about that.
RW: I’ve been listening to the village board meetings and they do have some reasonably decent solvency, and they’ve got some backup plans in case of emergencies. Reinforcing what has already been put in place and what they are continuing to plan on putting in place, I think that is going to be really important because, for instance, we ran into a year-long pandemic which is still ongoing, which significantly affected our economy and all over the world, as we know.
But we need to make sure that moving forward, we take into account—I’m not expecting another pandemic any time soon—but we do have weather events. We could have a weather event, we could have a tornado come through, any number of things could happen, but we need to make sure that we’re prepared for some contingencies.
But what I was saying about the tax part is that we’ve got to make it inviting enough for new businesses to come into our village and see that it is a great place—like the Little Potato Company—and some of the manufacturing companies: we’ve got EVCO, we’ve got Demco, we’ve got quite a few companies right here and we’ve got a lot of room, but we also need to be inviting for some of the smaller businesses as well, and some of the startups.
We’re a place right off of the interstate and we’re a really great locations for folks to stop along their trip and have a nice meal or even stay overnight. We’ve got some really nice areas in here, that we’re missing some opportunities right now and can focus on some of that—not just the bigger companies, but some of the smaller and medium-sized companies—I think we’ll have a really great balance of businesses that, one, brings some employment to our area, but also will increase our revenue here.
How should the board balance the desire for development and the protection of natural space?
JH: I certainly wouldn’t be for removing any of the natural space that we already have set aside in the park—I wouldn’t be for selling any of that off. I think we should work with developers to plan any new development with common space, whether that is smaller parks and playgrounds or larger park areas, and work with them so it blends into the communities that they’re designing naturally.
And the other thing is that I wouldn’t want to put requirements on a developer that they have to meet a whole lot of stringent requirements, whether that’s in terms of park space or common space or whether it is the mix of the types of houses that they think should be built. I think a lot of those things violate the current communities’ property rights and leave us with some safety concerns and also, I think, lead to communities that don’t work.
The other thing I think we shouldn’t do is require huge license fees or development fees just so you can start. Some communities are doing that and we haven’t done it in the past, and I wouldn’t want to see it in the future.
AL: I think our comprehensive plan update will be a huge part of that, because we can decide what our approach will be with new development for the next ten years--usually a comprehensive plan is for 10 years.
I remember from some of our community input sessions that residents have said that it was important for them that we protect our natural spaces in the village, and I’ve also been hearing it in conversations as well. And I think that we have to look very closely and whenever there is development near to an environmental corridor--the river, the trail, and Sunfish Pond as well, or generally wherever residents enjoy recreation or where wildlife has a habitat--we need to make sure that development is respectful of those areas and if possible, if we can put it in our comprehensive plan, maybe having more of a buffer than is required by DNR to do that.
Basically it has to be in the comprehensive plan, because I don’t think we can tell a developer willy-nilly, “You need to have a bigger buffer.” And we might have to commit money to it as well. With the recent development near Sunfish Pond, I know that we bought something like 1.9 acres there to expand the parking lot, and depending on how negotiation goes with the developer there, or any developer, you can get land for expanding the buffer--around the pond, around the river, around the trail—it’s just a matter of if the village has it in their policy, in the comprehensive plan, and I will certainly advocate for that as much as I can. But it has to be in the comprehensive plan and there needs to be agreement among the board members.
JS: What I would say about that is talking about our comprehensive plan, which is a tool that we use and continue to develop, and is currently being amended or revised, that looks at our village as a whole looks at the areas that we want to keep in a natural development and I think if we keep our comp plan in a state that fits with what DeForest residents really want, that’s how we’re assured to keep the natural environment that we desire more highly, and lets the developers know what we’re expecting for the different locations so when they come with a different proposal, they will hopefully be relatively confident of whether the proposal will be accepted or not. But again, it is important keeping the comp plan up to date and different things like that, like probably a park plan too.
KS: I do think we should protect the natural space. I know a lot of people really enjoy the trails and being able to get out and about and have the space to do so. I know that they want to have all these other exciting things for kids to do, but I also think we need to figure out that happy medium, that we have to protect what we already have.
We are only so big, so we don’t need to be as big as Madison or Sun Prairie. We can have that happy medium and still have that small town feel and have a couple nice things, but still protect the environment, because that still is important.
RW: That one is super-big here. We love our trails here, we love the environment--maintaining it and protecting it--and that is something that I’m really passionate about as well.
We need to make sure that we are including in any development that green space, the space for families to be able to have the trails and have some activities. And one of the things that I’m hoping to encourage and promote is that not just the board members know about and understand environmental impact of any particular project, but that our community is afforded that information as well before anything is approved.
That adds a little bit of a step, but I think it is a really important thing, particularly for our village. It is one of the reasons people move here: because of the trails, because of access to the Yahara River, all these different things that we have out here that we want to protect. And there might be some businesses that might not want to come because of that, because they aren’t as environmentally friendly, but I’m ok with that. We don’t want something here that is going to destroy our village. We want companies here that will enhance and protect our environment as well.
How do you look at the relationship between DeForest and Windsor?
JH: I think they are two distinct communities and certainly are proximal to each other, and I think there has been difficulties in the past, but I think that we’ve moved a lot past that –from what I hear in DeForest anyway—it seems like we’ve moved beyond any animosity. I think there may be some competition, depending on how things go along the lines of development, and I don’t know if synchronizing the two communities is necessarily the best. I think we should pursue what is best for DeForest and let Windsor pursue what is best for Windsor.
AL: I’m not one of the people who was around when all the animosity was going on before Windsor became a village, so I personally see the relationship as being pretty good. I have talked to all but the newest member of the Windsor board, I’ve talked to them and been to their meetings as a private citizen, and I think they are all great people.
And similar to the DeForest Village Board, they just really care about their residents and their community and making the best decisions possible. And we already have good collaboration between our villages with the fire district and our DeForest Area Community and Senior Center.
I’m a little concerned with the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. I know that Windsor is looking to having their own in their downtown area, and they certainly have a right to do that, and they have to make the best decisions for their residents. I just know as being a volunteer there that Windsor and DeForest residents mix there and they don’t differentiate or treat each other differently, and they all enjoy being there, using the services, or just spending time socially there, or being volunteers there, basically how people there and throughout the DeForest-Windsor area see it as all one community.
We may have two municipal governments, but we’re all one community and I’m a little worried about what would happen to the relationships at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center if there were that separation. But I do understand and respect that Windsor has to make their own decisions about what is best for their community and their residents. I just hope there can be more communication and collaboration and that we can continue to have a great relationship that way.
JS: As far as a community, I feel like we’re one community and many times when I talk about DeForest, I don’t mean just DeForest, I mean DeForest and Windsor as one community. And as far as units of government, we’re definitely different entities, but I think that it is very important that we work together.
In my past I have been on different negotiation committees with DeForest and Windsor and helped to bring our communities closer together through a lot of those tumultuous times. I think that it is important that we work together as two governments, but I really view us as one community.
KS: I didn’t really know a lot about them and sort of thought about them as the same town, but working here the last couple years it has seemed very divided to me and I think that is kind of weird.
Because we are neighboring towns, we both have a post office and that’s pretty much what separates us, but we should be able to work together and I know other people feel very strongly about it because Windsor has lower taxes and I understand that because taxes can get up there, especially living in Dane County, but I think that working more on community projects would be beneficial.
I did this a lot in college where we would talk to other student governments or other clubs I was a part of and we would coordinate and do things together and I feel like with how close we are and how closely knit both of the towns are, I think we should be able to do that.
RW: I wasn’t paying as much attention at the time, but there was some rivalry there and Windsor wants its own identity as much as DeForest does, but at the same time it is almost like we are sister communities. So, what’s good for us, can also be good for them, and what’s good for them, can also be good for us. So when we’re thinking about things for DeForest, yes, our focus is going to be things for DeForest, we also need to be keeping in mind, ‘Is this going to have a negative impact on our sister community?’
They’re autonomous just like we are, but we have a shared school district, and there are things that we need to cooperate with each other and find some compromises on different things. And then there are other things that we can do on our own. But we need to respect each other, and we need to take into account what is important for each community.
How do you look at the relationship between DeForest and Madison?
JH: That I think is likely to be more contentious. Madison holds the possibility, and maybe perhaps is in a lot of ways, running the entire county, based on its policies. So we see things like the Public Health Department in Madison and Dane County sort of lording over what all the other communities should do, because it’s more about what is right for Madison rather than what is right for individual villages.
We see that as well with the sewer district: they’re determining a lot of the development in the outlying areas from Madison and I think, to a large degree, the village needs to assert its freedom, and its independence would be a better term, from Madison wherever possible.
I know we are probably in agreement already where there may be certain laws in place that may be tied to something, but we should be looking to assert the independence of this community over Madison—certainly over the city of Madison; it should have no say here.
AL: I don't see much of a relationship...I see it that there are some things that Madison does because they’re a bigger community, that it would be nice if DeForest or other communities around Madison could emulate, and one of them would be in the transportation realm.
If we could get more transportation options going to and from DeForest, I think 80%--it may even be 90%, it is a high percent—of DeForest residents work elsewhere and I know that throughout Dane County it’s very similar. So there are a lot of people criss-crossing the county going to and from work, and I think if there were more transportation options…it’s a lot of stress on the roads having all these individuals in their own separate cars driving all across the county and obviously it has an impact on traffic—they’re adding a lane on the belt-line because the traffic is so overwhelming at peak time.
Then also, the housing too. The bigger municipalities like Madison have been working on having more affordable housing options for years and it is partly because they have to—they have some lower-income people living there—but I think that DeForest also needs to have a range of housing options available for residents, but also for our workforce.
I’ve heard so many stories of people who work here who probably would absolutely love to live here, but can’t afford it or can’t find the right place to live here. Like, I’ve heard from teachers that live in Columbia County, I’ve heard of police officers that don’t necessarily live in DeForest and maybe would like to, and so I think it is important to have a range of housing options so people who work here who want to live here are able to do so. And that will also help our traffic and transportation issues, and also the environmental impact. If we have less people criss-crossing the county, there will be less air pollution, which would definitely be beneficial with our climate crisis that has been going on.
JS: I think that the Madison area is our main job location, where the majority of our residents work. But I don’t see a great need to work with Madison. We have a pretty secure boundary agreement through the Burke Agreement. When Burke dissolved that set boundaries between Madison and DeForest, but because of that I don’t feel a huge need to work with Madison.
There will always be opportunities, like the Express Bus Route could be something that we would want to explore, and there are going to be other things that will be a benefit to our residents, but I think it is important to focus on our residents, with respect to Madison, and not necessarily the Madison ideal.
KS: I think that it is pretty good and I know people who have moved from Madison to DeForest. I think we need to strengthen that relationship and offer more housing options. Especially with us being the fastest growing town in Dane County, if we want to stick with that, we will need to offer more housing options to give the opportunity for people who want to work in Madison, but don’t want to live in the city.
RW: When I initially moved here—I moved here after I got married—when I initially moved here I looked at it like a bedroom community, but as I lived here I realized it was more than that. It’s not just a place that folks come after they are done and come home, but the rest of the time they are in the city all the time.
We’ve got folks who live, work, and thrive here. We also have people who live here who commute to the Madison area. I’ve tended to be a person who lived in a smaller town, near a bigger city, because I don’t want to live in the city because it is just so congested—I like the openness and the more quiet nature of a village versus a bigger city, but I also love the convenience of a bigger city too.
We’re not an extension of Madison. We’re totally separate, but at the same time, we love that we’re so close, not only to a bigger city, but to our state capitol. There’s a lot that goes on there, as we know. The vast number of folks that I know in the DeForest area love Madison, but they don’t want to live there. They love this smaller community where they have more of a voice—or at least they feel like they have more of a voice—and they have more control over what goes on in their environment.
Of the many changes over the past year, which do you imagine will remain in the future?
JH: If I have anything to say about it, none of them will be permanent. I think they far overreached what they should have in the first place. Government here in the village, but certainly at the county level and the state level, has reached into peoples’ lives far further than it should have and it has largely hurt people, more than the disease or any inequity concerns themselves. It is government itself that has largely hurt people and I think people need to be given their rights back. Largely they have been stolen and if I have anything to say about it, that’s what my vote will be for.
AL: The obvious one is that we will continue to record meetings and make that available on our village website, and I don’t know for sure, but we may be able to continue to have some Zoom or other virtual meeting format...I know that has come up with me with kids sometimes in the past, and I’ve been able to go to every single village board meeting, but sometimes it was a little tricky with my kids, and especially if I had younger kids that would have been a nice option if I could still attend, but do it virtually.
JS: The interaction we’ve been getting through the Internet on different committees—that’s been great and I think that is something that could, or should, be something we continue into the future so we can get more public involvement at our board committees. I think we, through this learning process of COVID, we’ll have [personal] interactions for license fees and things like that, but I think we should continue to move in that direction to make things more convenient for our residents.
KS: I think the one thing that worked really well is that a lot more companies gave their employees the opportunity to work from home via Zoom and all that stuff, and before they always said, ‘no, remote isn’t possible.’ But we found out that it is possible and that makes it easier in the long run for single mothers or people who can’t afford child care. So I think that is something that worked well and I think we should stick with that. Personally, I think it takes a huge stress off of some people, but I can’t speak for everybody. There are some people who may like going to work everyday because it is a break from home, but I think having both options is really good.
RW: I think people potentially will be more aware of health and safety. I think that will be a really important thing that people will be conscious of moving forward—making sure that kids are washing their hands, that you yourself are washing your hands, that you’re not coughing in someone’s face--that if you are feeling sick I could potentially see some people who may use a mask, just to make sure that they’re not exposing other people to something... I think that’s something that everyone can benefit from: people just taking that little extra step—wash your hands, cover your nose, if you’re feeling sick stay home and don’t bring it into the workplace or the school. I think people are going to be a lot more conscious of that and hopefully for the long term, but at least for the foreseeable future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.