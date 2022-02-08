Library calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CALENDARLibrary hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, February 11• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Dragonwood Readers discuss Dear Edward at 9:30 a.m. in person and on ZoomMonday, February 14• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on FacebookTuesday, February 15• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook• Checked Out Crew at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area• Build It Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room• Introduction to RPGs for Adults at 6:30 p.m. Registration required.Wednesday, February 16• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.• Introduction to Word at 2:00 p.m. Registration required.• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on InstagramThursday, February 17• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Bonus Winter Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room• Whimsical Bookworms discuss Klara and the Sun at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Family time important to faith DeForest school district announces administration changes Norski boys' hockey co-op holds on to beat Stoughton on Senior Night DeForest makes generational change Ad hoc committee will study mountain bike trail Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!