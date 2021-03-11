She started her role as Village President as a candidate without a race, and now she is in her first race, but without a competitor.
Somewhat by circumstance, Jane Cahill-Wolfgram found herself in her current seat as president of the Village of DeForest after former Village President Judd Blau resigned the seat to become Director of Public Services. Now she is unopposed as she seeks to move past the “interim” stage to have her own full term in the position.
“I didn’t enter December thinking I would be the interim village president,” said Cahill-Wolfgram, “so it isn’t something that I sat and thought through and planned for, unlike when I was running for village trustee — I spent quite a bit of time thinking about it and getting ready for that.”
In April 2019 Cahill-Wolfgram was elected to the board as one of six trustees, and then in December 2020, upon Blau’s exit, was voted by the board to be interim president in lieu of holding a special election. Now she is up for election to the seat, a task she says she is taking on in part due to a historic moment for the village as DeForest sees rapid growth, development activity and opportunities that come with its location in relation to transit corridors and the city of Madison.
“It’s safe, it offers the amenities that people want, it has jobs and offers access to medical care—all the things that people look for in a home,” said Cahill-Wolfgram. “And I think we have that in DeForest and I want that to be measured in our approach to grow so we maintain that. But I also want us to work in partnership with developers and others who want to come to the board to do business.”
Among other things, the board has overseen industrial renovation and development projects in the area of Reardon Road, near to new residential development, which are themselves not far from Token Creek and other natural areas, each posing distinct interests of their own and tied to one another.
“Government should be one of protection and opportunity, but not something that is going to get in the way of progress or of people doing what it is they have a vision to do,” said Cahill-Wolfgram of the village’s industrial and commercial development. “I have watched the village continually work on those areas and they have streamlined processes in partnership with people who want to live in or start businesses in DeForest. So I see that continuing and I see that continually improving.”
A current and developing issue for the village, as opposed to managing outside demands, is managing the organization of the municipal government itself as key staff move on or retire. Examples include the resignation of the former Public Services Director, leading to Blau taking the role, as well as expected retirements in the next year or so of Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren and Village Clerk Luann Leggett.
“We need to look through our staff and our leadership in our village and find out who has what talents and gifts, and how are we going to shift the work that people are doing to the right people,” said Cahill-Wolfgram. “I think that will be very important for maintaining the high quality standards that have been established.”
“Part of maintaining standard of living is directing development to allow for a balance of high-end and also more affordable housing. When Cahill-Wolfgram was growing up in Portage, visiting DeForest to see her aunt in the ‘60s, the primary structure was a grain silo in the middle of town.
“In the last 30 years there has been an emphasis on what I might call housing for higher-income,” said Cahill Wolfgram. “There was some affordable housing along the beltway, but a lot of it was in what would now be the $300,000 to $500,000 range, which is out of reach for many, many people.”
The village is waiting for the results of a housing study that will hopefully provide a frame of reference for plans in the area of residential development, with reasonable estimates of what the village is looking at in terms of housing needs, demographic trends, and transportation trends.
“If you are a teacher — which is a wonderful profession — it is very hard to afford a house in the area,” said Cahill Wolfgram. “Somehow that doesn’t feel right to me. Maybe you’re working at one of our smaller businesses or industries, and you need to drive here because you can’t afford a home here. We think that’s wrong.”
The anticipation for the results of that study extends beyond DeForest, to Windsor where in the past weeks it has been cited as one reason to hold off on their own proposal from a developer of a possible apartment complex pending data from the incoming report.
“We don’t want to just flood the market with low income homes,” said Cahill Wolfgram, “but we want to make sure there is a diversity in housing and an availability for our workforce and for our aging population that maybe don’t have the resources that others do to live in the area.”
Before joining the board of trustees, Cahill-Wolfgram spent her career in the realm of corporate consulting and legislative relations, including with the Village of DeForest, a resume, that she believes has naturally let her to this next step.
“I have a lot of background experience in leadership roles,” said Cahill-Wolfgram, explaining how her work has included overcoming all kinds of challenges: “Just a myriad of issues and then negotiation, and working with communities, and early in my career I did a lot of community development. My background has prepped me to be able to do this job.”
