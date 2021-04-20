Pending April 20 Village approval, The Dragon Art Fair and Silent Auction will be held June 5, 2020 in DeForest’s Fireman’s Park from 9:00am-4:00pm.
The silent auction will be held from 10:00am-2:00pm in the Pavilion.
While we will have fewer booths to allow for more distance between the booths and our guests, we expect to have another great event with a wonderful mix of about 80 exciting artists, food, music and dance.
After a year hiatus, we know everyone will be anxious to attend the fair. To prevent congestion, we are asking that guests consider attending throughout the day, rather than primarily in the morning hours. This will provide a better experience for everyone.
For more information about the fair, please check our website: www.dragonartsgroup.org or the Dragon Arts Group Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.