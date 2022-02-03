The generational transition between administrators was evidenced at Tuesday’s DeForest Village Board meeting as Bill Chang, the incoming staff leader, sat next to Steve Fahlgren, who recently retired from the post.
Fahlgren held both positions for 11 years after his original start as finance director and spent 19 years with the village. “He passes on a very stable and well-run village government. I can’t say enough about what he has done for the village,” DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said.
Chang began duties as village administrator on January 24 . Fahlgren also held the village finance director title and he will stay in that role until March, when the recently hired Carol Herwig takes over. She began her duties February 2.
“I am excited to have Bill taking over,” Cahill Wolfgram said. “I think he is the right choice for where we are right now in growth and development. There is a lot of volatility in the world right now, and he brings a measured approach and the right demeanor to keep things going.”
Chang had a similar role in the village of Cross Plains, where he served as village administrator since June 2019. He was also the director for economic development and tourism in the community.
“The biggest thing is the opportunity to work for a vibrant and growing community. There are good challenges that every growing Community faces and this is a chance to grow my career,” Chang said
Chang Lives in Sun Prairie with his wife, Wee, and three children Maddison age 7, Haylee, 4, and Cameron, 3. His parents also live in the household helping with the kids and providing a multi-generational experience. His wife works in Middleton.
Chang said good lines of communication are important to the job. “The complexities of continuing to grow are transparency and communicating the growth opportunity,” Chang said. “We have to inform neighborhoods of what is happening. They need to understand the village has a plan and we are trying our best to follow that plan. I have experience at getting deals done and maintain good relationships. Being able to find solutions and being able to work with all sides to an end goal.”
He was hired as Arcadia’s city administrator in February 2015. He spent almost three years as a mediator for the Minnesota attorney general’s office beginning in October 2011. He received a masters degree in public administration from Hamline University in 2014 and a bachelor of science degree in legal studies from the University of Wisconsin 2009. His campus activities and societies included the Hmong American Student Association, Hmong Human Rights, and the Legal Studies Association. He is a La Crosse native and Sheboygan South graduate.
Arcadia is a small town with a larger working population. Cross Plains is similar to DeForest with its relationships to neighbors Middleton and Madison.
“Intergovernmental relationships are important for someone in my position,” he said. “I want to make sure we work with Windsor to address issues as there is a lot of planning and development to do together.”
The work in Cross Plains included several titles. DeForest has a larger staff to accomplish goals. “The staff here is unbelievable. it’s one of the things that attracted me here,” Chang said. “They are long-standing in their positions and professionals. In Cross Plains I was involved in more frontline zoning and code enforcement work. I look at my role now as a manager and advisor.”
Chang said the switch back to two people holding the administrator and finance director position will ultimately lead to the same results for the village.
“Obviously Steve had a capacity for it. There were certain efficiencies in it as he would understand for both sides,” Chang said. “We have a new finance director and we will have to negotiate that transition but it’s not any different than what I’ve worked in the past. There will be some time for adjustment, but the end result will be the same.”
The times are changing and the times are Covid. Ultimately, good conversations still solve problems.
“Covid is definitely a challenge. It takes longer to recognize faces and set up meetings. We have to be flexible,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s about having a good conversation. It comes with challenges but it’s not anything we can’t overcome. The problems are not unique to this village.”
Fahlgren saw results
Fahlgren’s leadership leaves the village on solid footing during the staff changes. He will serve as finance director until the end of March. “things are in good conditions here,” Fahlgren said. “we have good policies in place and the village board has followed those policies in the past.”
Fahlgren used the words challenging, involved, intense, and satisfying to describe the work. “Some people think government is easy and it’s not,” he said.
Fahlgren has held the dual role for the past 11 years. He thinks two brains can do the job just as well as his. “In some ways, this will be a better checks and balance,” he said.
Fahlgren said the complications of state levy limits and continued growth are challenges which remain with the job.
Fahlgren said one of his achievements was helping to create a team environment with the village government. “We have a highly motivated and capable staff. They have a business mindset towards government strategizing growth,” Fahlgren said. “It’s intentional. It’s a plan that is intentional and calculated.”
Fahlgren said village boards have shared the strategic, pro-development mindset. “A lot of suburbs are all residential. We’ve had a balanced growth. It’s something I’m really proud of and the board was listening early on.”
Fahlgren said the intention of developing a community of residents with a diverse base of business and industry helped the village weather the 2008 recession successfully. “We’ve done a good job of creating a sense of community in DeForest,” he said.
“it’s an Innovative group that looks for continuous Improvement. it isn’t just sleepy government. We can do better than that,” he added.
DeForest was not incorporated until 1903 and the downtown did not develop around a major highway. “DeForest doesn’t have the history of buildings like Sun Prairie or Stoughton,” Fahlgren said. “I think we’re on the cutting edge.”
Fahlgren said good communications with community members is an enjoyable part of the job. The village offices are next door to Fireman’s Park and community events there make good connections.
“Taxpayers are a stockholder and anytime you communicate with them, it’s an opportunity to educate,” Fahlgren said. “(When someone came with a concern) I tried to enlighten them. It’s a good way to maintain appreciation for the job. They can be advocates for sure when you explain it.”
Fahlgren’s wife has a successful real estate business. He said her insights into the housing market and other trends helps. “I’ve been blessed with a good life and an interesting life,” he said. Fahlgren said travel, woodworking, and chainsaw work on the property will be some of his retirement distractions.