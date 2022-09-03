Riding in Style
Four massive Belgian draft horses pulled wagons full of visitors on tours of DeForest at Riverfest in 2021. The horses were provided by Treinen Farms of Lodi.

 File photo

Conservancy Commons Park in DeForest will once again be home to the annual Yahara Riverfest, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10.

The 13th annual event will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the park, located at 6822 Yellowwood Lane.