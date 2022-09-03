Conservancy Commons Park in DeForest will once again be home to the annual Yahara Riverfest, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10.
The 13th annual event will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the park, located at 6822 Yellowwood Lane.
The event is deemed to be an afternoon filled with family-friendly activities for all ages to help celebrate the community’s biggest natural asset — the Upper Yahara River.
There will be two stage performances, a petting zoo, rock climbing wall, a mountain of haybales, a pumpkin decorating station, free kid friendly activities, live music, and the popular decoration of rubber ducks followed by a race down the river.
Other features of the day include wagon rides, a fishing contest at Sunfish Pond, face painting by the DeForest Area High School drama club and a kids do-it-yourself craft area.
Admission is free, and concessions will be available for purchase. According to its Facebook page, the food carts/trucks scheduled to be at Riverfest include Curt’s Popcorn, Susie’s Sweet Treats, LTs Aloha Wagon and SoHo Gourmet Cuisines. A kids hot dog meal will be provided by the DeForest Area Rotary Club, while beers and seltzers will be provided by the DeForest-Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce and available for purchase.
The full schedule is as follows:
Noon-2:30 p.m.: Rubber duck registration and decoration
Noon-4 p.m.: Wagon rides; family activities and games; pumpkin decorating; craft bar; rock climbing wall; petting zoo; musical entertainment by Myles Talbott Dyad; food and beverages
12:45-1:30 p.m.: Performance stage
1-2:30 p.m.: Fishing contest at Sunfish Pond
2-2:45 p.m.: Performance stage
3 p.m.: Rubber duck race
Sponsors for the 2022 Riverfest include Park Towne, Conservancy Place, Sanimax, CF Builders, Fleet Farm, Vierbicher, REG, TDS, Jump Around Gymnastics, MD Roffers, DMB Community Bank and Parkside Village.
