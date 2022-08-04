50 years ago
American Breeders Service of DeForest is proud to announce the appointment of Rinell (Rick) Vincent, of Dane, as ABS Representative for the Dane County area. Vincent previously served as an inseminator for Tri-State Breeders Corp. He is a DHS graduate, and also attended the University of Wisconsin Farm Short Course.
The Arlington Fire Department and the community will present their Annual Festival and Centennial on Aug. 5-6, 1972. Centennial exhibits will include a picture gallery, craft and antique exhibits, and a style show in the Curling Club building.
Richard Zarndt was recently congratulated by a representative of Madison Gas and Electric for being the company’s 400th natural gas customer in DeForest. Zarndt lives in DeForest with his wife and child. Over 400 new building or conversion installations have been made since MG&E introduced natural gas into DeForest just eight years prior.
40 years ago
Attorneys, irate neighbors and the Village Board spent about 45 minutes discussing problems which have evolved between residents whose homes border the property of Timber Bar, and its unruly patrons. While no action was taken by the board, some additional information was obtained about the complex problem, and the public safety will discuss the topic at its next meeting.
On Aug. 2, 1982, the DeForest Village Board presented a plaque to Judy Sigurslid for her 10 years of service as a village employee. Board member Jack Moore presented Sigurslid with the honor.
Airman 1st Class Thomas A. Olsen, of Morrisonville, has been decorated with the U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. The medal is awarded to those individuals who demonstrate outstanding achievement or meritorious service in the performance of their Air force duties. Olsen is an integrated avionics component repair specialist with the 27th Component Repair Squadron. He is a 1981 graduate of DeForest High School.
30 years ago
The Vienna Town Board listened for over two hours to the pros and cons on changing zoning, which would allow a truck stop at the corner of County highways V and I. Russell Clemens, Carlton Hamre and Vincent Koch all voted against the change to C-2. The board’s vote brought heavy applause from the 100 persons in attendance, who were solidly against the truck stop on the land that once housed a KFC and Shell gas station.
Remodeling and construction work at Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran is now in full swing, and services should resume at the site on Sept. 6, 1992. A new office, elevator and bathrooms are going in, while the fellowship hall is being redone to be used for education space. The kitchen is also being remodeled. All work is to be completed by mid-October 1992.
20 years ago
In a change that apparently started with developer Jim Ring, a village panel has proposed to close most parks at 9 p.m. Currently, all parks close at 11 p.m. Ring, whose Park Towne Corporation developed the Carriage Way condominiums near Veterans Memorial Park, requested the change. Teenagers use the park as a nightly gathering place. There has been no evidence of vandalism at Veterans Park, however, there have been cases of vandalism at Fireman’s and Yahara park.
Because of a miscalculation for 2001 on the tax incremental finance district fund, DeForest property taxes that year were overstated by $46,583, noted in an audit report. The village needs to pay the overstated withdrawal back to the taxpayers, auditors said.
DeForest officials have started the process of seeking a new finance director. The search is in the wake of the recent resignation of Finance Director Kim Manley, who accepted a position in Cottage Grove.
10 years ago
This year’s Relay For Life of DeForest brought in a little less than previous years, but donated funds nearly topped $68,000. A total of $67,844 was raised for the American Cancer Society. The top three fundraising teams were Midwest Professional Karate ($7,176.51), ABS Bullievers ($6,367.30) and Burke Lutheran Church ($5,992.14). The top three individuals were Bill Schmidt ($2,215), Sharon Hughes ($1,796) and Jennifer Wormet ($1,429).
Dr. Robert E. Walton, of Windsor, was announced as the winner of the 2012 Distinguished Leadership Award, given by Holstein Association USA during its annual convention. Walton was raised on his family’s dairy and livestock farm in Oklahoma. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Oklahoma State University, then got his PhD at Iowa State University. He came to DeForest in 1962 and joined ABS as a geneticist.
5 years ago
A $75.2 million plan to consolidate three Dane County jails to solve safety hazards and add space for inmates with mental illness and medical needs, was given the OK by a county subcommittee.
After breaking ground on its $20 million facility in the summer of 2016, the Little Potato Company hosted its grand opening ceremony. The DeForest processing facility is the company’s first location in the United States. Angela Santiago, CEO and co-founder, began the business with her father, Jacob van der Schaaf — a Dutch immigrant — in the mid-1990s at their home in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Bill Balog won the 20-lap Mid-State Equipment/Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series at Angell Park Speedway. For Balog, who started 12th in the event, it was his fourth career midget feature victory at the track.