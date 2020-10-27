Edward and Diane Funk, of Poynette, celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
They were married on Oct. 15, 1960 and have resided in the Poynette area since. They have two children Jeff (Wendy) of Aurora, Illinois, and Susan (Jim) of Baraboo; five grandchildren; Bradley, of Naples Florida; Steven of Baraboo; Nicole of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Alexis at the University of Michigan and Dylan, a sophomore in high school.
They had many years working together at the Bank of Poynette, with Ed retiring to construction work where his heart really was and Diane worked at Ken’s Duplicating for several years.
They were honored with a family celebration on October 17.
