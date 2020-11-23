By Jan Berg
Happy Thanksgiving! As we celebrate our first — and I hope only — Thanksgiving during a pandemic, I find it difficult to leap into lists of things for which I am grateful. But, with a little thought and a little shift of focus, it is still possible. Let me give you a few examples. I am grateful that Thanksgiving Day gets us that much closer to the end of the year, which gets us that much closer to a vaccine being released, which gets us that much closer to an eventual return to “normal.” I am grateful that while following public health guidelines this library has managed to be “mostly” open for the public. I am grateful that the wonderful library staff has learned to use virtual tools to bring you story hours, and book clubs, and presentations on interesting topics. I am grateful that you continue to use the library, whether through curbside materials pick up, or attending programs via zoom, or coming in to browse the collection or use our computers, or picking up an activity bag to use at home. I am grateful that you all have been so good about following our procedures that strive to keep you and the library staff safe. When you think about it, there are a whole lot of things that inspire gratitude. The final gratitude-producing thing I can come up with is one for you book lovers, and it is this: that new books continue to arrive and are available for your reading pleasure. Below you will find the titles of some of the books which recently arrived at the library. I hope you and your household have a Thanksgiving Day to remember even if some of it is virtual. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing.Take care and stay safe!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How that Shaped Our Country” by Thomas Ricks. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Fiasco” examines how the educations of America’s founders, and in particular their scholarly devotion to ancient Greek and Roman classics, informed the beliefs and ideals that shaped the nation’s constitution and government.
“Magic, a History: From Alchemy to Witchcraft, from the Ice Age to the Present” by Chris Gosden. An Oxford professor of archaeology explores the history of magic and the propaganda campaigns behind the practice’s current notoriety while describing the magic-themed traditions of historical cultures and magic’s less-recognized role in modern civilization.
“Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual Mk1-mod1” by Jocko Willink. A former Navy SEAL describes the mental and physical disciplines he imposes on himself in order to achieve freedom in all aspects of life.
“We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silenece” by Becky Cooper. Documents the unsolved 1969 murder of Harvard student Jane Britton, sharing insights into how the case was clouded by false rumors and the realities of gender inequality and institutional silence in period academic circles.
Fiction
“Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Tozhikazu Kawaguchi. A U.S. release of a best-selling debut is set at a century-old Tokyo coffee shop rumored to offer patrons the chance to travel back in time, where four customers reevaluate their formative life choices.
“The Awakening, No1 (Dragon Heart Legacy)” by Nora Roberts. An anxious young woman mired in student debt and working a hated job uses hidden funds to visit Ireland, where she uncovers truths about vivid dreams compelling her to embrace her destiny in a fantastical alternate world.
“The Archer” by Paulo Coelho. A young man seeks wisdom from a retired hunter who explains how the principles of bow hunting can help readers find the courage to take risks and embrace life’s unexpected turns. By the best-selling author of “The Alchemist.”
“War Lord, No. 13 (Saxon Tales)” by Bernard Cornwell. A latest entry in the best-selling series behind Netflix’s “The Last Kingdom” continues the history-based epic story of fan-favorite character Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his adventures in the turbulent early years of England.
“Murder in Season, No. 52 (Murder, She Wrote)” by Jessica Fletcher & Jon Land. Supervising community holiday activities in Cabot Cove, Jessica Fletcher discovers two sets of bones, one recent and one ancient, before a tabloid reporter’s theories lead to a third death and revelations about a long-unsolved community mystery.
“From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back (Star Wars)” by Seth Dickinson. A 40th-anniversary tribute to the legacy of “The Empire Strikes Back” features literary reimaginings of key storylines from alternate perspectives and includes contributions by such acclaimed writers as Austin Walker, Hank Green and Tracy Deonn.
“The Ministry for the Future” by Kim Robinson. Told entirely through fictional eye-witness accounts of living creatures both past and present, this brilliant novel is one of the most powerful and original books on climate change ever written.
“Ready Player Two, No. 2 (Ready Player)” by Ernest Cline. A 1980s cultural assessment of the fantastical future of online behavior continues the story that began in the internationally best-selling futuristic novel, “Ready Player One”, that inspired a blockbuster Steven Spielberg film.
“Deadly Cross, No. 26(Alex Cross)” by James Patterson. Investigating the assassination of the vice president’s wife, Detective Alex Cross and FBI Special Agent Ned Mahoney travel to Alabama to uncover clues from the victim’s early life. By the best-selling author of “Criss Cross”.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.