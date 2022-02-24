Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email Feb 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center offers meal service at the site, for pickup,or home delivery.MO= Meatless OptionSO=Salad Option25- FridayTomato Bisque SoupEgg Salad on Wheat BreadBroccoli SaladBananaCream PieMO: Cheese SandwichSO: Taco Salad28- MondayChicken Stuffing CasseroleMixed VeggiesWheat RollCranberriesFrozen YogurtMO: Veggie Lasagna Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DeForest tops Waunakee in Badger East Conference boys' basketball showdown DeForest manufacturer values family Late run lifts Norskies to win over Waunakee in Badger East boys' basketball showdown DeForest's Hemauer, Bauer punch their tickets to the state wrestling meet Family time important to faith Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!