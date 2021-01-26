Explore winter fun at Schumacher Farm Park

Explore winter activities at Schumacher Farm Park on Highway 19 east of Waunakee
Feb. 7: Barn Quilt Painting Workshop
Paint your own barn quilt, choose from a 1x1’ or 2x2’ sized square. All supplies included. Limited seating, reserve your spot soon.
Feb. 27: Night Hike with the Snow Moon
Bring snowshoes if you have them, or just wear sturdy winter boots. Take an evening stroll along a candlelit trail through the prairie. More details coming soon.
March 6: Maple Sap Workshop
Reservations required. Tickets will be available on the Schumacher Farm website in February.
The 40-acre farmstead, called Schumacher Farm Park, was gifted to the Dane County Parks Commission in 1978 by Marcella Schumacher Pendall, the only child of Henry Schumacher. The original farmhouse and barn built by Henry Schumacher in 1908 are accompanied by outbuildings of the same era, donated to the park from local farms. The property features trails through a 10-acre restored prairie that sits on a hilltop with a beautiful view of Waunakee and even a glimpse of the State Capitol Building. Grounds are open year-round.
The park represents a view into what life was like during the 1920s-1930s and offers a representation of Dane County’s heritage through preservation, restoration, education and nature conservation.
For more information, visit https://schumacherfarmpark.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.