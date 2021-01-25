DeForest students perform in all-state choir

DeForest Area High School had five student singers participate in the 2021 Virtual Wisconsin Choral Directors Association Treble All-State Choir on Jan. 16 and 17.
Sol Andersen, Sarah Deminter, Lexus Finley, Ari Rowe and MacKenzie Wiegel all took part in event.
Singers rehearsed with distinguished conductors and educators virtually over Zoom for both days and made music with around 300 of their peers from around the state. As part of the experience, they will submit videos of their music, which will be professionally edited into a final choir and premiered in March 2021. For more information, visit https://www.wischoral.org/all-state
Congratulations to these students who were selected for this well-deserved honor!
