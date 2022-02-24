Find details and current status of activities, classes and groups on our website www.deforestcenter.org, in our scoop newsletter or call us at 608-846-9469.
Reserve the Community Room at the Center
So many gatherings were put on hold for over a year. Particularly difficult was finding time to come together to mourn and be grateful for a loved one’s life. The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center is now accepting reservations for gatherings in our Community Room. Our space is perfect for “Celebrations of Life,” baby showers and anniversaries. It is a great space for meetings and presentations. Email us at cec@deforestcenter.org, call us at 608-846-9469 x1604 or see our website www.deforestcenter.org for additional details.
Finger Nail & Foot Care
No more trying to reach those toes! Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Please see the calendar for dates. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Checks are to be made payable to “Sue’s Mobile Footcare”. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify. Please bring two hand towels to your appointment. Call the Center to make your appointment.
Games and More!
Meet at the Center for fun and friendship! Everyone can certainly find a group to enjoy a game or two. There are groups that play Sheepshead, Euchre, Chess, Asian Mahjong, Bridge, Cribbage, Billiards, and Asian Mahjong. Is there a game you want to play? Let us know!
Dragonwood Readers Book Club
In collaboration with the DeForest Library this club meets monthly. A fabulous book is chosen and shared among members in whatever format is best for you, regular print, large print or audio. The group gathers to discuss what they learned and how they felt about the month’s selection. Contact Erin Dedin at the library to learn more.