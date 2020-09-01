The Token Creek Chamber Music Festival's virtual season began Sept. 1 and continues through Sept. 15, the festival announced Aug. 31 on its website.
"We would normally, during these last weeks of summer, be welcoming you out at the farm for concerts in the barn. But with our 2020 season cancelled due to the corona virus, the Festival is pleased to announce instead, slightly later than usual, MUSIC FROM THE BARN: a two-week virtual season of concert compilations from thirty years of performances," the festival wrote in an email to festival patrons and local media.
Programs will be released during the period Sept. 1–15, one each day at 4 p.m. central time, and will remain available to listeners throughout the month.
"The goal of the series has been to achieve the broadest possible representation of repertoire and artists who have graced the Token Creek stage since the series began in 1989," John and Rose Mary Harbison, organizers of the festival, wrote in an email to local media and festival patrons. "To festival goers, it will come as no surprise that the virtual season emphasizes music of Bach, Mozart, Haydn, and Beethoven, vocal music, works by artistic director John Harbison and his colleagues, and of course, Jazz."
The festival was canceled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Programs posted on Token Creek’s YouTube Channel, accessible from the festival web site, will also include concert details: works, artists, program notes, and other information.
All concerts are free and open to the browsing public.
Coming in September: New recordings
The Token Creek Chamber Music Festival also announced the release of two new additions to its distinguished collection of recordings -- A Life in Concert and Wicked Wit, Ingenious Imagination.
A Life in Concert features music written for Rose Mary Harbison by John Harbison, and performances of diverse music by the two of them. It includes the world premiere recordings of Harbison's Violin Sonata No. 1, and Crane Sightings: Eclogue for Violin and Strings, inspired by frequent encounters with a pair of sandhill cranes at the Wisconsin farm.
Wicked Wit, Ingenious Imagination offers four of Haydn’s richly rewarding piano trios, a beloved genre the festival has been surveying regularly since 2000.
Both compact discs will be available from the festival website by mid-September.
