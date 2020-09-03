CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces.
Library Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
• Memoir Writing Group – Thursday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. – Community Room & email
• Dewey Stitchers – Thursday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. – Community Room & Zoom
• Open Lab in The Workshop – Sept. 10, 11, 12, 15, & 16 – from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Thursday, Sept. 10 and 17 at 9:30 a.m. – Village Green
• Dragonwood Readers – Friday, Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m. discussing The Giver of Stars – Library Community Room & Zoom
• Online Story Hour -- Monday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.
• Virtual Exploratory - Monday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. – Facebook
• Coloring for Adults – Monday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. – Community Room & Zoom
• Time for Bed Story Time - Monday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. – Facebook
• Warriors, Saints, and Scoundrels: Brief Portraits of Real People Who Shaped Wisconsin with author & historian Michael Edmonds – Tuesday, September 15 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
• See library website or call 846-5482 for information on all library events.
