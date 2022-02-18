Come meet and chat with our new Executive Director, Cindy Browning. Once a month, Cindy and other staff members will be in the Café to visit with participants. She looks forward to hearing your thoughts, ideas, stories and more. Coffee will be provided. Please watch for rescheduling information on our website in case of cancellation.
Lunch and a Movie
Wednesday, February 22
Call ahead to reserve your meal of sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli and pineapple. Enjoy your brownie for dessert before watching the movie “And so it Goes.” In this movie, a self-absorbed realtor enlists the help of his neighbor when he’s suddenly left in charge of the granddaughter he never knew existed until his estranged son drops her off at his home. Starring Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton.
Lunch is served at 11:30 and the movie will start at 12:15.
Lunch and Bingo!
Thursday February 24
Call ahead to save your spot for lunch and enjoy ham, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, wheat bread and strawberries. Top that meal off with a cupcake before heading to play bingo. You never know what awesome prize you will take home! Lunch is served at 11:30 and Bingo starts at 12:15.
Memory Café
Our Memory Café has reopened! Memory Cafés offer a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe, supportive and engaging environment. Unlike respite care, caregivers are present and support the activities. All individuals who are challenged by memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, early Alzheimer’s, or other dementia are welcome with their caregivers. Come socialize, play games, share stories, listen to music, and find support. Our Café will gather the fourth Friday of every month, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. No reservations are required. The next meeting is on Friday, February 25th.