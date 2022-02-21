DeForest Area Library calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Feb 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save February 17, 2021To: Editor - DeForest Times TribuneFrom: Erin Dedin, DeForest Area Public LibraryRe: For DTT – February 25, 2021 issueCALENDARLibrary hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, February 25• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on FacebookMonday, February 28• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Badger Book Club discusses The Immortalists at noon on Zoom and in Community Room• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom• The Art of Mystery Writing with David Benjamin at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on FacebookTuesday, March 1• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook• Page Turners at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area• Introduction to Stargazing at 6:30 p.m. in the Community RoomWednesday, March 2• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on InstagramThursday, March 3• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Read With an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DeForest tops Waunakee in Badger East Conference boys' basketball showdown Winning streak hits five games for DeForest boys' basketball Four Norski wrestlers headed to sectionals DeForest manufacturer values family Windsor apartment fire injures one, displaces families Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!