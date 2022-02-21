February 17, 2021

To: Editor - DeForest Times Tribune

From: Erin Dedin, DeForest Area Public Library

Re: For DTT – February 25, 2021 issue

CALENDAR

Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, February 25

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

Monday, February 28

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Badger Book Club discusses The Immortalists at noon on Zoom and in Community Room

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom

• The Art of Mystery Writing with David Benjamin at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room

• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, March 1

• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• Page Turners at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

• Introduction to Stargazing at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room

Wednesday, March 2

• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram

Thursday, March 3

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Read With an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

