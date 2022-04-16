The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) today released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment estimates for the month of March 2022. The data shows that Wisconsin's preliminary unemployment rate declined to record low of 2.8 percent in March, down from 2.9 percent in February.
Place of Residence Data: Wisconsin's labor force participation rate was 66.5 percent in March, up from 66.4 percent in February, and 4.1 percentage points higher than the national rate of 62.4 percent in March. Wisconsin's unemployment rate in March was 2.8 percent. Wisconsin's 2.8 percent unemployment rate is a new record low for the series.
Place of Work Data: Wisconsin total nonfarm jobs increased from February 2022 to March 2022 by 1,000 while private-sector jobs increased by 500 over the same period.
The number of people employed in Wisconsin has reached a record high. The state's gross domestic product also has reached a record high.
"Thanks to continued job growth, Wisconsin's preliminary unemployment rate in March 2022 has declined to a record low of 2.8 percent. The total number of people employed has increased by more than 60,000 and the total number of people counted as unemployed has declined by more than 47,000 from March 2021 to March 2022," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. "For those who are still looking to break into a career, DWD can assist you through any one of the state's in-person job centers or through the JobCenterofWisconsin.com website, which currently has some 142,000 job postings."