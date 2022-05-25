The DeForest Windsor Lions organized the clean up of area parks and trails on Saturday morning while the Friends of the Yahara Headwaters took care of the river as it stretches through the community.

Both groups held events and volunteers joined the members. In addition to removing any trash and debris, the river volunteers donned waders and also cleared a path for paddlers to enjoy DeForest.

Dan Jardine, a leader of the group, said paddling from CTH V to Hwy 19 was impossible but cooperation between the group’s volunteers and the Village of DeForest has made it a destination for paddlers.