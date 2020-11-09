Jessica Michna Presentation
Mittens on the Tree
Tuesday, November 24 at 10 a.m
Stoke the fire! Trim the tree! Enjoy one of our favorite performers, Jessica Michna of Historical First Impressions, as she portrays Ma Caroline Ingalls, mother of noted author Laura Ingalls Wilder, preparing for Christmas of 1886. Caroline shares the recipes and traditions of the season, collected over the years, as the family traversed the Midwest. Co-sponsored by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, the DeForest Area Historical Society and DeForest Area Public Library.
This program will be presented via Zoom from Jessica Michna’s home. You are invited to participate via Zoom. Visit the websites of the Center or the Library to register. The Center and the Library can each accommodate 10 people to view the Zoom in their Community Rooms. To register for this presentation contact the Center, the Library or use the following link.
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqd-ChqjojH9ef1ZYTTreapwbMJKHaVqOr
Group Gatherings
Grief Support Group-Heading into the holidays can be very stressful for people who are grieving the loss of someone they love. Even if you have not participated before, maybe now is the time. This group meets monthly over the phone. To learn more please call Julia at 608-640-6435.
Caregiver Support Group
Caregivers, please take care of yourselves. Joining this group to share experiences and learn from each other maybe just what you need. Natalie, here at the Center coordinates a monthly phone call dedicated to caregivers. The call will be on Thursday, November 19th at 3:00 p.m. Call 608-846-9469 or email Natalie at raemisch@deforestcenter.org to get the phone number and code to call in.
Drive thru fun and Turkey dinner
Thursday, Nov. 19, 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Our meal program is serving a traditional holiday meal of Turkey and Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Squash, Cranberry Sauce and Pumpkin Pie on Nov. 19. Meals are hot and packaged ready for curbside pick-up. Please call Jennifer at 846-9469 X1610 by Thursday, Nov. 12 to reserve your meal. While picking up lunch, drive-thru and enjoy seeing staff and receive some goodies.
Menu
Monday, Nov. 16
Minestrone Soup, Roast Beef Sandwich, Lettuce/Tomato Slice, Fruited Applesauce, Spice Cake w/ Topping. MO: Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Tuna Casserole, Lettuce Salad, Wheat Bread, Tropical Fruit, Brownie. MO: Mac N Cheese
Wednesday, Nov. 18
My Meal My Way
Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Veggies, Wheat Dinner Roll, Applesauce , Pie. MO:Rice/Beans
Thursday, Nov. 19
Thanksgiving Meal
Turkey/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin Pie. MO:Veggie Burger
Thursday, Nov. 20
Stuffed Chicken, Twice Baked Potato, Wheat Bread, Blueberries, Ice Cream. MO: Veggie Lasagna. SO: Chefs Salad.
Events
Monday, Nov. 16
10 a.m. Outside Walking Group
Tuesday, Nov. 17
10 a.m. Outside Walking Group; 12 p.m. National Hiking Day
Wednesday, Nov. 18
9:15 a.m. Nail Clinic; 11:30 a.m. My Meal My Way (Call Center for Pickup Time)
Thursday, Nov. 19
10 a.m. Outside Walking Group; 10:45 a.m. Turkey with the fixings and a Drive Thru; 3 p.m. Caregiver Support Group
