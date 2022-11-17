As a young girl, 2016 DeForest Area High School graduate Kylie Compe could be found hanging from trees in her backyard or running alongside the Yahara River.
She always loved being outside, so she found it upsetting when some of her favorite trees and fields were bulldozed over for condominiums and townhomes.
That love for running around outside and early dismay at constructing over nature in her neighborhood led her to major in environmental studies, in addition to journalism at University of Wisconsin-Madison, from where she graduated in 2020.
For the past year, Compe has combined her studies into a career as a producer of a youth-oriented educational television series called “Into the Outdoors.”
The show launched in 2001 and aims to teach young adults about ecology, sustainability, and the environment. It recently won its 18th Emmy Award.
Since last December, Compe has helped produce episodes on topics including the history of wolves an the importance of personal floatation devices for boating safety.
For each episode, Compe consults “subject matter experts” such as members of the Coast Guard, or representatives from an Ojibwe tribe.
At least 13 of the half-hour episodes are produced annually, intended for a late middle school to early high school age audience, roughly between seventh and 10th grade. Topics range from bowfishing, spin fishing, and firearm safety to forestry, sand mining, and stormwater runoff.
While behind the scenes, the subject matter experts help provide factual information to Compe, on-screen youth hosts help relay that information in a relatable and engaging way for a young audience.
The show is produced by media production company Discover Mediaworks, perhaps best known for producing the show “Discover Wisconsin,” which for 35 years has beamed information about the sights and attractions of America’s dairyland into homes around the country.
But unlike that show, “Into the Outdoors'' is filmed nationally, in places as far flung from the Badger State as Maryland, Colorado, Florida, and Alaska.
Learning by doing
Compe admits producing a television show has had her a little out of her element. While as a kid she filmed short plays that she thought-up, and always had a desire to create travel videos, she didn’t have much experience in film prior to coming onboard at “Into the Outdoors.” However, since she has to interview subject matter experts during her scriptwriting process, she said there has been some similarity with her journalism education.
“I’m definitely learning on the job,” she said. “One of best things about Discover Mediaworks being a small company means I can get my hands into everything. They trust you to try new things and give you those opportunities. Before, I never would have pictured myself doing this, but now I can’t picture myself doing anything else. I think this position was very challenging, as it wasn’t something I had done before, I got thrown into the fire from the get-go, but now I am learning on the go.”
Compe said that with people sitting down to read newspapers and magazines less than they used to, she feels that her work on television can reach a wider audience than in print.
She is involved in every aspect of production, beginning with an internal planning meeting to brainstorm a barebones summary for what the episode is going to be about. From there, she begins the scripting phase by writing intros and outros and various bridging monologues.
She then turns to subject matter experts and decides which ones will be interviewed on-camera by her kid hosts. Filming takes place next, which typically averages four or five days, but can be completed in as few as two days or takes as many as seven. Finally, the raw footage is edited into a narrative.
Some episodes aren’t just meant to educate, but to re-educate, such as the episode about wolves, which aimed to debunk unfounded stereotypes about the creatures and change viewers’ perceptions about wolves as being dangerous to humans.
The primary challenge has been keeping in mind who her audience is, Compe said. When scripting, she has to remember that her viewers are about a decade younger than she is, and choose language that is appropriate for them. Sometimes the subject matter experts interact directly with her young hosts on camera.
However, it would seem relaying information in a hospitable and comprehensible manner might run in the family, as Compe’s mother Heike is the executive director of the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce.
Another common challenge with a show set outdoors is that filming is weather-dependent, and often shoots that were planned months ahead of time have to be rescheduled when conditions aren’t favorable.
Bringing it home
Compe leverages connections she still has with DeForest whenever possible, such as filming a segment on life jackets for an episode on boating safety in the DeForest Area Swimming Pool.
“I have filmed a lot in DeForest, including at the high school pool, Fireman's Park, and the Chamber of Commerce building,” she said. “In this industry, there is a lot of networking involved and having these connections. After writing a script, I know exactly what I am looking for to film, and when location scouting – if there’s a spot that works in DeForest – it makes sense to go to a place I know, to be in a comfortable setting, not an unfamiliar space. Some of these scenes could be filmed in any high school or any public park. It’s a conscious choice to film in DeForest. I’m always happy to highlight and support the community that raised me.”
Over the past year, Compe said she has seen her leadership capabilities grow. She said in school she was a quiet kid in class, but these days she’s leading the charge.
Compe said that of the seven episodes she has scripted so far, she is most proud of the one discussing environmental sustainability, which investigates the relationships among humans, wildlife, and the environment to learn about human impact on the planet.
She was given complete creative control over the episode and said it's entirely her vision, and added she’s really proud of how it turned out.
“It was a dream to work on, I was given a lot of creative freedom,” she said. “I have a passion for educating people about the environment. It’s always exciting no matter what we are filming. I learn so much and talk to interesting people who are experts in conservation and wildlife. I am a big science nerd, and love learning so much, I bring my passion into each episode and hope the kids can feel that. Hopefully I’m shaping young minds to care about certain issues. By getting to take my passion to work with me every single day, hopefully I can grow a generation as concerned about the environment as me.”