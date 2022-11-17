As a young girl, 2016 DeForest Area High School graduate Kylie Compe could be found hanging from trees in her backyard or running alongside the Yahara River.

Kylie Compe
Filming from a boat.
To get just the right shot, sometimes filming takes place deep in the woods.
A bird expert introduces viewers to a turkey vulture.