The Summer Reading Program ended on the 6th of August. Since most participants now use the Beanstack app, we are able to get aggregated data much more quickly than in part years. I know that some of you wait with bated breath for me to do the mathematical calculations that convert pages into miles read and then plot those miles onto a map of Wisconsin and beyond. Today I thought I would give you the large number flyover before subjecting you next week to the Summer Reading Program road trip. So here it goes!
WE had 597 registered readers. Those readers made it through 22,666 books, earned 7,698 badges, and wrote 380 book reviews. The largest group of readers, as always, was those who read board and picture books, and early readers. They read a whopping 15,327 books. Those reading “chapter and plus” books were the next largest group who read 4,005 books. Teens read 1,278 books. Adults read 1,278 books. And library staff, the smallest group by far read 678 books which is an impressive amount per capita when you consider there were over 100 adult readers who read a mere 1,278 books. Any way you look at it, a whole lot of reading was done this summer, a whole lot of badges were earned, and a whole lot of community challenges were met. To help keep you reading and stay in shape for the Winter Reading Program, which isn’t that far away, you will find some of the new titles that recently arrived at the library listed below. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“New Women in the Old West: From Settlers to Suffragists, an Untold American Story” by Winifred Gallagher. Drawing on an extraordinary collection of research, this book paints a vibrant picture of the little known and under-reported women who played monumental roles in the history of the Old West—and in the women’s rights movement, forever redefining the “American woman”.
“Carry on: Reflections for a New Generation” by John Robert Lewis. The final reflections, words and wisdom of esteemed civil rights champion and late Congressman, John Lewis, who continued to offer inspiration and hope to millions even while he battled the cancer that ultimately ended his life.
“Love People, Use Things: Because the Opposite Never Works” by Joshua Milburn & Ryan Nicodemus. By examining the seven essential relationships that make us who we are—truth, stuff, self, money, values, creativity and people, the Minimalists, drawing from their own experiences, provide a template for how to live a fuller, more meaningful life.
“All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler” by Rebecca Donner. Part biography, part political thriller, part scholarly detective story that draws on letters, diary entries, notes smuggled out of a Berlin prison, and other documents, this true story chronicles the life and brutal death of the American leader of one of the largest underground resistance groups in Germany.
Fiction
“Hell of a Book” by Jason Mott. A work of fiction goes to the heart of racism, police violence, and the hidden costs exacted upon Black Americans, and America as a whole.
“The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois” by Honoree Jeffers. To come to terms with who she is and what she wants, Ailey, the daughter of an accomplished doctor and a strict schoolteacher, embarks on a journey through her family’s past, helping her embrace her full heritage, which is the story of the Black experience in itself.
“Together We Will Go” by J. Michael Straczynski. Placing an ad for a road trip like no other, Mark Antonelli, a failed young writer, surrounds himself with other disheartened souls who have also decided that this will be their final journey until complications to the initial plan arise as they get closer to their destination.
“Island Queen” by Vanessa Riley. A former slave rises above the harsh realities of being owned and colonialism on Montserrat working hard to buy freedom for herself her mother and her sister and becoming an entrepreneur, merchant, hotelier and planter.
“Dog Eat Dog, No. 23 (Andy Carpenter)” by David Rosenfelt. A lawyer who founded a dog rescue agrees to defend a passerby who intervened when he saw a man mistreating his pug, despite the man being wanted for murder in the latest novel of the series following “Silent Bite”.
“False Witness” by Karin Slaughter. Defense attorney Leigh Collier is taken aback when she discovers her new, high profile case will be defending her childhood abuser in the new novel from the “New York Times” best-selling author of “Pieces of Her”.
“A Fiancée’s Guide to 1st Wives and Murder, No. 4 (Countess of Harleigh Mysteries)” by Dianne Freeman. In a mystery series set in Victorian England, the American-born Countess of Harleigh uncovers more deadly intrigue among the upper crust.
“Good Day for a Chardonnay, No. 2 (Sunshine Vicram)” by Darynda Jones. The sheriff of a small-town police force in the New Mexico mountains tackles a crazy bar fight and her teenager hunting a serial killer in the second novel of the series following “A Bad Day for Sunshine”.
“Silver Tears” by Camilla Lackberg. In this riveting novel of seduction, deceit and female power, three generations of women, who have survived in hiding from the men who sought to destroy them, find that secrets always end in tears.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy!