Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, November 26

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

Monday, November 29

  • Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
  • Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, November 30

  • Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
  • Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
  • Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Run for Local Office at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

Wednesday, December 1

  • Puzzle & Game Swap 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the lower level
  • Wiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Piece Core 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Community Room
  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
  • Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live

Thursday, December 2

  • The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Story Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required
  • Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
  • Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area
  • Teen Games – D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room
  • Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

