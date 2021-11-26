DeForest Area Public Library calendar of events Nov 26, 2021 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, November 26STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on FacebookMonday, November 29Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on ZoomTime for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on FacebookTuesday, November 30Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomQigong at 9:30 a.m. on FacebookTiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Tiny Tot Time at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Run for Local Office at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on ZoomWednesday, December 1Puzzle & Game Swap 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the lower levelWiggles & Giggles at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Piece Core 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Community RoomWorkshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram LiveThursday, December 2The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on FacebookStory Hour at 9:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration requiredStory Hour at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s AreaTeen Games – D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community RoomExploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Allegations against Wisconsin doctor leads to exodus at Alaska clinic DeForest's Derlein christens new Fieldhouse by breaking school single-game girls' basketball scoring record DeForest woman bound for trial in multi-year fraud case DeForest School District plans to phase out mask requirement in 2022 Locals uninspired by youth proposal of bike path in Conservancy woods Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!