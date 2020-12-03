CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Expanded library hours now include Sundays from 1-5 p.m., as well as Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, Dec. 10
• Read to Wilson the Dog: With a Twist! at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook
• Memoir Writing Group on email – send essays to jhenze@deforestlibrary.org
• Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts Group at 4 p.m. on Zoom
Friday, Dec. 11
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9 a.m. on Facebook
• Dragonwood Readers discuss The Christmas Wedding at 9:30 a.m. on Zoom
• Teen Games – Boredom Busters at 3 p.m. on Zoom
Saturday, Dec. 12
• Zoom with Santa – Registration required – at 9 a.m. on Zoom
• It’s a Wonderful Life Interactive Watch Party at 4 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, Dec. 14
• Teen Games: D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom
Tuesday, Dec. 15
• Qigong Online – Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.
• Festival of the Bells – Registration required – at 10 a.m. on Zoom
• Against All Odds with author Hector Colón at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Wednesday, Dec. 16
• Short & Sweet Qi gong with Nancy at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1 p.m.
• Triptych Book Club for Teens at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
Festival of the Bells – Children’s Event
Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. on Zoom
Explore a variety of bell instruments to celebrate the holidays in this fun, interactive, movement-based virtual program presented by Music Play Patrol. Register by 10:00 a.m. on December 14 to receive a music-making kit. Kits may be picked up at the circulation desk beginning Thursday, December 10.
It's A Wonderful Life Interactive Watch Party
Saturday, December 12 at 4 p.m.
Watch a holiday favorite in the comfort of your own home, and join the interactive watch party on Zoom. We'll provide the treats, props, trivia, and more! You can watch your own copy, request a library copy when you register (limited availability) or watch it online: It's a Wonderful Life is available through Amazon Prime and NBC.com. (Please note that you need to have accounts to stream movies from these sites; some sites offer free trial accounts.) Pick up your interactive movie kit the week of Dec. 7. Sign into the Zoom event at 4 p.m. on Dec. 12 using the link you receive in your confirmation email.
For a complete list of events, see library website calendar or call 846-5482 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.