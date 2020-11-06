CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Expanded library hours now include Sundays from 1–5 p.m., as well as Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
• Memoir Writers – Thursday, November 12 at 1 p.m. – Community Room
• Read to Wilson the Dog with a Twist – Thursday, November 12 at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts Group – Thursday, November 12 at 1 p.m. on Zoom and Community Room
• Dragonwood Readers Book Group read Carnegie’s Maid – Friday, November 13 at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. on Zoom and Community Room
• Paint 3D Figures – Saturday, November 14 at 1 p.m. on Zoom
• Online Story Hour – Monday, November 16 at 10 a.m.
• Teen Games: D & D – Monday, November 16 at 3 p.m. on Zoom
• DAPL Photography Group: Try Something New – Monday, November 16 at 6 p.m.
• Virtual Exploratory - Monday, November 16 at 5 p.m. – Facebook
• Qigong Online – Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Time for Bed Story Time - Monday, November 16 at 7 p.m. – Facebook
• Make & Take Exploratory – Tuesday, November 17 at 3 p.m. – Registration requires.
• Dinovember: Sea Monsters - Tuesday, November 17 at 6 p.m. – Registration required.
• Workshop Wednesday – Wednesday, November 18 at 1 p.m.
• For a complete list of events, see library website calendar or call 846-5482 for information.
