9:00 Outside Walking 9:15 dvd Chair Exercise 9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga 10:00 RSVP Helping Hands
11:30 Euchre
Tuesday, December 21
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:30 Scratch Art
10:00 4th Tuesday Forum
12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring
Wednesday, December 22
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Asian Mahjong 9:15 dvd Chair Exercise 9:15 Nail Clinic
9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
12:15 Movie “The Christmas Edition”
12:30 Knit Wits
Thursday, December 23
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Sheepshead
Friday, December 24
Center Closed
Mementos and Memories
4th Tuesday Forum, Tuesday, December 28 at 10:00 a.m. Bring a treasured item, old or new, and share your stories.
This is an opportunity to talk about something you’re passionate about or interested in! Bring your latest present, an old heirloom, a thrift shop find – if it has a good story, we want to hear about it! Each participant will have a few minutes to talk. Join in or listen in, we hope to see you there!
Movie Time!
Wednesday, December 22 at 12:15 p.m.
“The Christmas Edition” Finding herself at a crossroads, up-and-coming journalist Jackie seizes the opportunity to run as small town newspaper in Alaska and runs a series of Christmas articles to help the struggling business. 2020 (1 hr 27 min)
Local Rides Available
Transit Solutions and Dane County work together to provide rides for shopping, clinics and appointments.
Please call the Center to make a reservation between 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at (608) 846-9469 ext. 1608. Shopping riders are allowed up to six grocery bags. Plus, our driver will assist you with unloading your groceries! No fare will be collected. Donations can be made to the driver.
Passengers must be age 60 and over who live in their own home/apartment or have a disability. Daily Lunch Rides: Pick-up: 9:45am Return: 12:30pm