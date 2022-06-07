Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo announced that it will host a special series of Family Fun Days this summer. Henry Vilas Zoo Family Fun Days will be held the first Sunday of each month from June through August, and visitors can look forward to enjoying special zoo activities such as free train and carousel rides, keeper chats, and specials in the Glacier Grille and gift shop.
Henry Vilas Zoo Family Fun Days 2022 will be held on the following dates:
Sunday, June 5th
Sunday, July 3rd
Sunday, August 7th
Carousel and train rides will run free of charge between 10am and 4pm.
“We are proud to be one of the only free-admission zoos in the United States, where the community can interact with the natural world without the barrier of cost,” said Kristin Moala, marketing manager at Henry Vilas Zoo. “We’re excited to add some new opportunities for families to come enjoy everything the zoo has to offer at no charge.”
Henry Vilas Zoo, established more than 100 years ago, is one of just a few free-admission zoos in the United States. Accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, the Zoo is dedicated to exceptional animal care, conserving wildlife through local engagement and global partnerships, and providing the community with education and valuable experiences with the natural world.