Finger Nail & Foot Care

Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center 4 Wednesdays a month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Please see the calendar for dates. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Please bring two hand towels and wear a mask entering the Center for your appointment. Call the Center to schedule your appointment and transportation is available if you qualify.

Menu

Monday, Nov. 30

Spaghetti/Meatballs

Corn

Garlic Bread

Fruit Cocktail

Cream Pie

MO: Pasta, no meat

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Roast Chicken

Mashed Potatoes/Gravy

Broccoli

BP Biscuit

Pears

Jell-O

MO: Mac N Cheese

Wednesday, Dec. 2

My Meal My Way

Parmesan Tilapia

Cheesy Potatoes

Green Beans

Mandarin Oranges

Rye Bread

Sherbet

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Thursday, Dec. 3

Chicken and Biscuit

Peas

Carrots

Blushing Pears

Cookie

MO: Veggie Burger

Friday, Dec. 4

Turkey

Mashed Potatoes/Gravy

Squash

Wheat Roll

Cranberries

Pie

MO: Meatless Egg Bake

SO: Chicken Salad (No Pasta)

