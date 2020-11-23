Finger Nail & Foot Care
Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center 4 Wednesdays a month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Please see the calendar for dates. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Please bring two hand towels and wear a mask entering the Center for your appointment. Call the Center to schedule your appointment and transportation is available if you qualify.
Monday, Nov. 30
Spaghetti/Meatballs
Corn
Garlic Bread
Fruit Cocktail
Cream Pie
MO: Pasta, no meat
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Roast Chicken
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Broccoli
BP Biscuit
Pears
Jell-O
MO: Mac N Cheese
Wednesday, Dec. 2
My Meal My Way
Parmesan Tilapia
Cheesy Potatoes
Green Beans
Mandarin Oranges
Rye Bread
Sherbet
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Thursday, Dec. 3
Chicken and Biscuit
Peas
Carrots
Blushing Pears
Cookie
MO: Veggie Burger
Friday, Dec. 4
Turkey
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Squash
Wheat Roll
Cranberries
Pie
MO: Meatless Egg Bake
SO: Chicken Salad (No Pasta)
