Dragonwood Readers Book Club
Christmas Wedding by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo
Friday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. via Zoom and at the Library
The tree is decorated, the cookies are baked, and the packages are wrapped, but the biggest celebration this Christmas is Gaby Summerhill’s wedding. Since her husband died three years ago, Gaby’s four children have drifted apart, each consumed by the turbulence of their own lives. They haven’t celebrated Christmas together since their father’s death, but when Gaby announces that she’s getting married-and that the groom will remain a secret until the wedding day she may finally be able to bring them home for the holidays.
Copies are available in large print, audio, and regular print at the DeForest Area Public Library. Call 846-5482 to arrange curbside pick-up, or stop in and get a copy. Please note: Current book club members will receive an invitation link to meet via Zoom. Ten book club members can attend in person in the Library’s Community Room at each session. Social distancing will be in effect, sanitizer will be available, and masks are required. If you are not a member and would like to participate, email discussion leader Jane Henze, jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive the invitation.
Menu
Monday, Dec. 14
Boneless Chicken
Cacciatore
Pasta
Garlic Bread
Carrots
Applesauce
MO: Pasta/Beans
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Sloppy Joe/Bun
Potato Wedges
Coleslaw
Orange Juice
Brownie
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Wednesday, Dec. 16
My Meal My Way
Southwest Chicken
Casserole
Peas
Wheat Roll
Mandarin Oranges
Ice Cream
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Thursday, Dec. 17
Vegetable Beef Soup
Ham/Swiss Sandwich
Spinach Salad
Peaches
Pie
MO: Cheese Sandwich/Veggie Soup
Friday, Dec. 18
Christmas Meal
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Twice Baked Potato
Green Bean Casserole
Dinner Roll
Blueberries
Cheesecake
MO: Veggie Patty
SO: Garden Salad
