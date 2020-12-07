Dragonwood Readers Book Club

Christmas Wedding by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo

Friday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. via Zoom and at the Library

The tree is decorated, the cookies are baked, and the packages are wrapped, but the biggest celebration this Christmas is Gaby Summerhill’s wedding. Since her husband died three years ago, Gaby’s four children have drifted apart, each consumed by the turbulence of their own lives. They haven’t celebrated Christmas together since their father’s death, but when Gaby announces that she’s getting married-and that the groom will remain a secret until the wedding day she may finally be able to bring them home for the holidays.

Copies are available in large print, audio, and regular print at the DeForest Area Public Library. Call 846-5482 to arrange curbside pick-up, or stop in and get a copy. Please note: Current book club members will receive an invitation link to meet via Zoom. Ten book club members can attend in person in the Library’s Community Room at each session. Social distancing will be in effect, sanitizer will be available, and masks are required. If you are not a member and would like to participate, email discussion leader Jane Henze, jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive the invitation.

Menu

Monday, Dec. 14

Boneless Chicken

Cacciatore

Pasta

Garlic Bread

Carrots

Applesauce

MO: Pasta/Beans

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Sloppy Joe/Bun

Potato Wedges

Coleslaw

Orange Juice

Brownie

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Wednesday, Dec. 16

My Meal My Way

Southwest Chicken

Casserole

Peas

Wheat Roll

Mandarin Oranges

Ice Cream

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Thursday, Dec. 17

Vegetable Beef Soup

Ham/Swiss Sandwich

Spinach Salad

Peaches

Pie

MO: Cheese Sandwich/Veggie Soup

Friday, Dec. 18

Christmas Meal

Stuffed Chicken Breast

Twice Baked Potato

Green Bean Casserole

Dinner Roll

Blueberries

Cheesecake

MO: Veggie Patty

SO: Garden Salad

