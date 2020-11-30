Stay Connected through the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center

As this pandemic continues, the Center continues to connect with seniors in the Community, offering support, guidance and assistance. We have worked to stayed connected through outdoor meetings, phone calls, emails and drive-thru events, but it just isn’t the same as seeing your smiling faces at the center. Winter will bring on new challenges with the cold weather but remember, we are still working and here to help. Support and assistance are available, but just look a little different. We are here to help answer questions, apply for benefits, offer support, help connect to service or to lend a listening ear. A hot meal is available Monday – Friday, for curbside pick-up (or delivery for those who qualify.) This is a great way to take care of you in these challenging times. We are also starting a program- “Pen Pals” a neat old-fashioned tradition which is perfect to re-new during this pandemic. Keep a look out for information about upcoming virtual classes, group phone calls and audio presentations. Please know we miss you. Stay safe and be well.

Group Gatherings

Grief Support Group-Please call Julia at 608-640-6435 to get more information on the phone group.

Caregiver Support Group-Thursday, December 17th at3:00 p.m. by phone conference. Call 608-846-9469 or email Natalie at raemisch@deforestcenter.org to get the phone number and code to call in.

Pen Pal Program

Do you enjoy getting mail and writing letters? It seems that actually sitting down and writing a letter has fallen by the wayside. Well if you enjoy both, we have the perfect thing for you!! With the weather turning colder and not being able to be get outside as much, one can easily become lonely and isolated. We are looking for folks to communicate by mail (or email if preferred) with others that may need a bit of friendly communication. Perhaps you do too! We will even provide stationary and stamps if needed. Contact Jen Mills 846-9469 ext 1606 if interested.

Laptops Available to check-out

The Center now has ThinkPad laptops for participants to check out for one week. We want everyone to have access to our new RingCentral programs that will be offered as the pandemic continues. We hope this loaner program will help those who do not have video capabilities on their computers. You will need access to the internet. To reserve a laptop, call 846-9469

Menu

Monday, Dec. 7

Pulled Pork/Bun

Calico Beans

Broccoli

Ambrosia

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Swedish Meatballs

Mashed Potatoes

Mixed Veggies

Wheat Bread

Pears

Sherbet

MO: Veggie Burger

Wednesday, Dec. 9

My Meal My Way

Stuffed Green Pepper

Mashed Potatoes

Wheat Bread

Pineapple

Cupcake

MO: Rice/Beans

Thursday, Dec. 10

Lasagna

Green Beans

Whole Wheat Roll

Fruit Medley

Pudding

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Friday, Dec. 11

Beef Stew

BP Biscuit

Spinach/Tomato

Wedge

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Banana

Cookie

MO: Mac N Cheese

SO: Taco Salad

