Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, November 19

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Fandom Friday- Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Saturday, November 20

  • Fall Full-Service Book Sale 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Lower Level
  • Mini Painting: Dinos! at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration recommended.
  • Unlock!- Expedition: Challenger at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Monday, November 22

  • Badger Book Club discusses Casebook at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
  • Teen Games D&D at 3:30 in the Community Room and on Zoom
  • Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
  • Tips for Creating Your Destiny at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom.

Tuesday, November 23

  • Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
  • Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
  • Holiday Ornament & Candle Swap at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center

Wednesday, November 24

  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 25

Library closed

Recommended for you