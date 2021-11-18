DeForest Area Public Library events calendar Nov 18, 2021 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, November 19STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on FacebookFandom Friday- Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen AreaSaturday, November 20Fall Full-Service Book Sale 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Lower LevelMini Painting: Dinos! at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration recommended.Unlock!- Expedition: Challenger at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.Monday, November 22Badger Book Club discusses Casebook at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community RoomTeen Games D&D at 3:30 in the Community Room and on ZoomColoring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on ZoomTips for Creating Your Destiny at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom.Tuesday, November 23Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomQigong at 9:30 a.m. on FacebookHoliday Ornament & Candle Swap at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior CenterWednesday, November 24Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.Thursday, November 25Library closed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Village of Windsor man charged with calling bomb threat to American Girl DeForest offices Windsor family robbed at gunpoint Hooper opens new DeForest headquarters and manufacturing center Village of Windsor man receives felony charge accused of taking guns from parents' Waunakee home DeForest Village Board celebrates exiting Village Clerk Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!