CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Expanded library hours now include Sundays from 1–5 p.m., as well as Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, Nov. 19
• Whimsical Bookworms Book Group reads Maybe You Should Talk to Someone at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and in Community Room
Friday, Nov. 20
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games: Boredom Busters at 3 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, Nov. 23
• Badger Book Club reads The Curiosities at 12 noon on Zoom and in Community Room
• Teen Games: D & D at 3 p.m. on Zoom
• Coloring for Adults at 4 p.m. on Zoom and in Community Room
Tuesday, Nov. 24
• Qigong Online – Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.
• 4th Tuesday Forum – Mittens on the Tree with Jessica Michna at 10 a.m. on Zoom and in Community Room
• Dinovember: Flintknapping - Tuesday, November 24 at 6 p.m. – Registration required.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
• Short & Sweet Qi gong with Nancy at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1 p.m.
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! At 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
4th Tuesday Forum: Mittens on the Tree
Portrayed by Jessica Michna, Historical Impressionist
Tuesday, November 24 at 10 a.m.
Stoke the fire! Trim the tree! Enjoy one of our favorite performers, Jessica Michna of Historical First Impressions, as she portrays Ma Caroline Ingalls, mother of noted author Laura Ingalls Wilder, preparing for Christmas of 1886. Caroline shares the recipes and traditions of the season, collected over the years, as the family traversed the Midwest. Co-sponsored by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, the DeForest Area Historical Society and DeForest Area Public Library.
This program will be presented via Zoom from Jessica Michna’s home. You are invited to participate via Zoom. Visit the websites of the Center or the Library to register. The Center and the Library can each accommodate 10 people to view the Zoom in their Community Rooms. Contact the Center or the Library to register.
The Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and will re-open at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.
For a complete list of events, see library website calendar or call 846-5482 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.