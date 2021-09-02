Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, September 2
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
Friday, September 3
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, September 6
• Library is Closed
Tuesday, September 7
• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
Wednesday, September 8
• Puzzle & Game Swap from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the lower level
• Storytime at the Park at 10:00 a.m. at Fireman’s Park
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Creators’ Lounge at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
Puzzle & Game Swap
Wednesday, September 8 on the lower level 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Clean out your game closet, bring your games and puzzles, and get something new to you. All items should be in good shape, and all pieces should be included. Just want to donate? You are more than welcome to drop your items off before the swap.