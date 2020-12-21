Laptops Available to check-out
The Center now has ThinkPad laptops for participants to check out for one week. We want everyone to have access to our new RingCentral programs that will be offered as the pandemic continues. We hope this loaner program will help those who do not have video capabilities on their computers. You will need access to the internet. To reserve a laptop, call 846-9469.
Virtual Classes
It is now possible to enjoy your favorite teachers lead class, from your HOME. No more chilly mornings or hard cement for Strength Training or Gentle Yoga. Both Martha and Stephanie have agreed to record their sessions so we can offer them to participants through a private Facebook group. It seems to be a great solution for us to maintain our fitness routines even with Winter looming.
Here is some quick Q&A about the programs:
- Registration and payment still happen through the Center.
- You need to have a Facebook account and need to like The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center page in order to participate in virtual classes.
- Payment (check please) to the Center is required before we can invite you to the Facebook group.
- The Facebook group is private. Only paid registrants and the teacher will have access to view the recorded sessions and will be able to converse via the comment section.
- Each posted class will be available for one week. Watch when your schedule allows, even more than once!
- Comments of encouragement for each other is important to keep the connection among the teacher and classmates.
If you are interested in joining either of these classes, please contact the Center at 846-9469
Menu
Monday, Dec. 28
Swiss Steak
Baked Potato
Wheat Bread
Mandarin Oranges
Lemon Bar
MO: Meatless Egg Bake
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Pork Loin/Gravy
Cubed Potatoes
Squash
Wheat Roll
Sliced Apples
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Wednesday, Dec. 30
My Meal My Way
Chili w/Beans
Lettuce Salad
Corn Muffin
Peaches
Yogurt
MO: Meatless Chili
Thursday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Closed
Friday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day
Closed
