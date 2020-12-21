Laptops Available to check-out

The Center now has ThinkPad laptops for participants to check out for one week. We want everyone to have access to our new RingCentral programs that will be offered as the pandemic continues. We hope this loaner program will help those who do not have video capabilities on their computers. You will need access to the internet. To reserve a laptop, call 846-9469.

Virtual Classes

It is now possible to enjoy your favorite teachers lead class, from your HOME. No more chilly mornings or hard cement for Strength Training or Gentle Yoga. Both Martha and Stephanie have agreed to record their sessions so we can offer them to participants through a private Facebook group. It seems to be a great solution for us to maintain our fitness routines even with Winter looming.

Here is some quick Q&A about the programs:

- Registration and payment still happen through the Center.

- You need to have a Facebook account and need to like The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center page in order to participate in virtual classes.

- Payment (check please) to the Center is required before we can invite you to the Facebook group.

- The Facebook group is private. Only paid registrants and the teacher will have access to view the recorded sessions and will be able to converse via the comment section.

- Each posted class will be available for one week. Watch when your schedule allows, even more than once!

- Comments of encouragement for each other is important to keep the connection among the teacher and classmates.

If you are interested in joining either of these classes, please contact the Center at 846-9469

Menu

Monday, Dec. 28

Swiss Steak

Baked Potato

Wheat Bread

Mandarin Oranges

Lemon Bar

MO: Meatless Egg Bake

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Pork Loin/Gravy

Cubed Potatoes

Squash

Wheat Roll

Sliced Apples

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Wednesday, Dec. 30

My Meal My Way

Chili w/Beans

Lettuce Salad

Corn Muffin

Peaches

Yogurt

MO: Meatless Chili

Thursday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Closed

Friday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day

Closed

Load comments